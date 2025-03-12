LATE MINISTER'S SON CHARGED WIH THEFT

THE late minister Joel Biggie Matiza's son, Batsirai, has been arraigned before the courts by trustees of the Green Rebirth Trust Jiri raMambo agro-forestry project after he allegedly tried to steal US$1 million from the founders who had made him an ambassador.

The Green Rebirth Trust trustees, represented by Nadia Vingai Mabvirakure, have filed an application for interdict against Batsirai on the impending violation of their unencumbered right to utilise and benefit from its tree nursery project at Chemapango Secondary School in Murewa district.

In an urgent High Court chamber application for a spoliatory and interdictory order, the trust cited Batsirai, Tichabaiwa Gwadu and Familia Muvhunwa as respondents.

The trust is seeking an order for relief to utilise and benefit from its tree nursery project at Chemapango Secondary School in Murewa district.

According to court papers near the end of February 2022, Mabvirakure together with five other trust members, set up the Green Rebirth Jiri ra Mambo agro-forestry project to promote sustainable development and climate redemption.

On October 11, 2023, they reportedly registered Green Rebirth Trust to restore the environment, create employment, raise awareness on environmental preservation and promote biodiversity and wildlife management.

The trust reportedly set out to procure capital, establish strategic partnerships and set up operational infrastructure in the country’s rural areas and as a result of the overtures it made it established a substantial tree nursery at Chemapango Secondary School in Murewa district.

In August last year, Batsirai allegedly proffered a donation, citing his alignment with the Green Rebirth Trust's mission and potential for reciprocal enhancement of his public image.

In line with its policy of receiving philanthropic support from diverse sources, the trust accepted Batsirai’s contribution.

The trust's nursery stock at seven months old was reportedly mature enough to be sold to generate income in the furtherance of its objectives.

The project represents a substantial investment, with an estimated valuation of US$1 million.

The trust submitted that to its shock, Gwadu and Muvhunwa acting on Batsirai's behest went to Chemapango Secondary School on February 27 this year and seized control of the project effectively depriving the trust of its project.

In a letter addressed to the school headmaster on the same day, Gwadu and Muvhunwa alleged that they were members of a certain Matiza Trust which they said had been Green Rebirth Trust’s partner in the project.

Batsirai, Gwadu and Muvhunwa further alleged that they have been the project’s sole funder and that they had cut ties with Green Rebirth Trust and taken over the project.

The trust submitted that the respondents’ assertions were not only false but fraudulent in that they have been at all material times a donor, and one of the many that have provided financial support.

It further submitted that at no point has Green Rebirth Trust partnered a Matiza Trust as alleged, and it highly doubts that such a trust ever existed.

“Apart from making monetary donations like applicant’s many other donors, respondents have not been involved in any capacity in the operations of the project. Contrary to the respondents' claim, the applicant has benefited from a diverse range of financial supporters,” Mabvirakure said in her affidavit to the court.

The trust also submitted that Batsirai, who joined the project's funding stream only seven months ago, is just one of such contributors.

Mabvirakure submitted that neither she nor any of her co-trustees has been involved in fraudulent activity of any kind. She said due to respondents’ unlawful behaviour they approached the High Court for relief.

Mabvirakure further submitted that the trust has been working hard to grow and it is actively attempting to sell its nursery stock without Batsirai Trust’s participation.

"This nursery stock once sold cannot be recovered and the true value of applicant's loss will be difficult to quantify accurately. If this honourable court does not intervene and halt Batsirai's unlawful conduct urgently, there exists a real risk that the nursery stock will be sold to the applicant's detriment," she said.