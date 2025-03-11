WOMAN LOSES US$28K TO FORMER LOVER

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding his ex-girlfriend of US$28 000 in a botched stand deal.
Thomas Jemuse
was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Sheunesu
Matova.
He was remanded
in custody to today for bail ruling.
Allegations are
that sometime in September 2022, Jemuse, who was in a romantic relationship
with the complainant, misrepresented to her that he was selling his 500 square
meters residential stand in Horgerty Hill, Harare, for US$28 000.
It is said the
complainant did not verify the authenticity of Jemuse’s claims and paid him
US$28 000 for the stand.
Jemuse promised
to give the complainant an agreement of sale but after receiving payment, he
started avoiding her.
The complainant
then reported the matter to the police.
As a result of
Jemuse’s misrepresentation, the complainant was prejudiced of US$28 000 and
nothing has been recovered. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment