WOMAN LOSES US$28K TO FORMER LOVER

A Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding his ex-girlfriend of US$28 000 in a botched stand deal.

Thomas Jemuse was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Sheunesu Matova.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

Allegations are that sometime in September 2022, Jemuse, who was in a romantic relationship with the complainant, misrepresented to her that he was selling his 500 square meters residential stand in Horgerty Hill, Harare, for US$28 000.

It is said the complainant did not verify the authenticity of Jemuse’s claims and paid him US$28 000 for the stand.

Jemuse promised to give the complainant an agreement of sale but after receiving payment, he started avoiding her.

The complainant then reported the matter to the police.

As a result of Jemuse’s misrepresentation, the complainant was prejudiced of US$28 000 and nothing has been recovered. Herald