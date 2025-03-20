KOMBI DRIVER WAS A CONDUCTOR



The Kombi driver involved in a road traffic accident at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo Road is a conductor, H-Metro has established.

Guylord Hunda, 27, was to surrender the Toyota Hiace to the daily Mbare-Dzivaresekwa route driver, who was waiting for him by the traffic lights at the Warren Park turn-off.

Hunda, who suffered head injuries, was looking for passengers on his way to hand over the kombi to the licenced driver when the tragedy occurred.

He already had 17 passengers on board when he reversed the kombi to pick up more pas-sengers moments before a speeding UD truck hit them from behind, killing six passengers and another person, who was standing by the road side.

The kombi then rammed into a broken down van.

Hunda failed to produce a driver’s licence disc when traffic police officers recorded his statements at the scene.

Munyaradzi Mapuranga, 37, was driving the truck.

A kombi driver at the accident scene, Leeroy Chandisaita said it was wrong for unlicenced people to be given kombis and ferry passengers.

“We blame both the owner and kombi driver, who allowed Guylord to drive when he is not licenced to drive.

“This is a grievous mistake done by most of kombi drivers. They are risking people’s lives by taking over work of driving schools and training conductors on the job while carrying passengers.

“Besides that, a number of accidents recorded at that spot included Kombi drivers who ply the Mbare-Dzivarasekwa route and that shows recklessness,” he said. H Metro