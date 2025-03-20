KOMBI DRIVER WAS A CONDUCTOR

The Kombi driver involved in a road traffic accident at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo Road is a conductor, H-Metro has established.
Guylord Hunda,
27, was to surrender the Toyota Hiace to the daily Mbare-Dzivaresekwa route
driver, who was waiting for him by the traffic lights at the Warren Park
turn-off.
Hunda, who
suffered head injuries, was looking for passengers on his way to hand over the
kombi to the licenced driver when the tragedy occurred.
He already had
17 passengers on board when he reversed the kombi to pick up more pas-sengers
moments before a speeding UD truck hit them from behind, killing six passengers
and another person, who was standing by the road side.
The kombi then
rammed into a broken down van.
Hunda failed to
produce a driver’s licence disc when traffic police officers recorded his
statements at the scene.
Munyaradzi
Mapuranga, 37, was driving the truck.
A kombi driver
at the accident scene, Leeroy Chandisaita said it was wrong for unlicenced
people to be given kombis and ferry passengers.
“We blame both
the owner and kombi driver, who allowed Guylord to drive when he is not
licenced to drive.
“This is a
grievous mistake done by most of kombi drivers. They are risking people’s lives
by taking over work of driving schools and training conductors on the job while
carrying passengers.
“Besides that,
a number of accidents recorded at that spot included Kombi drivers who ply the
Mbare-Dzivarasekwa route and that shows recklessness,” he said. H Metro
