BLOOD THEFTS : HOSP WORKERS CLEARED

Masvingo Provincial Hospital lab staffers who were in court for alleged theft of blood at the hospital recently were acquitted by Masvingo Magistrate Arafat Kozanayi.

The two, Goodson Dzuwalinyenga (50) a laboratory scientist and Tichaona Shindi (36) a laboratory technician were being accused of stealing three units of blood together with 400 empty plain tubes which had a total value of value of US$822.

The two were acquitted on the basis that the police failed to make proper investigations on whether the empty plain tubes belonged to Masvingo Provincial Hospital or private hospitals where they were transported to.

The magistrate said the evidence that was brought before the court did not hold any water. He said there was no evidence linking the two to the crimes they were arrested for. He said the police failed to make proper investigations and the court could not delve into administrative issues at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

It was the State’s case that on January 28, 2025 at around 1500 hours, the complainant, Masvingo Provincial Hospital represented by Modina Mashakada was advised by laboratory head Daniel Bvurire that three units of blood were stolen from the bank refrigerator together with 400 empty blood tubes.

Mashakada then checked the cross matched blood register and nothing was recorded on it to indicate that blood units were collected from the stocks of blood which were in the refrigerator.

On January 31, 2025, the complainant filed a police report and investigations led to the arrest of the two.

Further investigations led to the recovery of 229 red top blood empty plain tubes and 100 purple top EDTA.

In the accused’s defense, they stated that since 12 people had access to the refrigerator where the blood was stored and it was possible that someone else besides the accused might have taken the blood.

It is alleged that internal auditors have since visited the hospital and the auditor’s report will be ready soon. TellZimNews