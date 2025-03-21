INFANT KILLED IN INFIDELITY ROW

In a horrific act of domestic violence, a man from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South, allegedly stabbed his wife and killed his nine-month-old daughter after a dispute over infidelity accusations.
Gibson
Chidzanga appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna facing
charges of assault, murder, and malicious damage to property. He was remanded
in custody until 24 March.
According to a
statement by his wife, Thabani Sibanda, the dispute started over a text message
from her workmate.
“On December
13, 2022, around 8AM, Chidzanga was holding my phone when a message from Apros
Donga, my colleague, appeared. He had simply asked me to bring some buckets to
work,” Sibanda explained.
Chidzanga
allegedly accused her of infidelity. Despite her denial, he took her phone and
left. Later that night, around 9PM, he returned home intoxicated and confronted
her again about the message. When she refused to respond, he grabbed her phone
and stepped outside to show it to his friend.
A few minutes
later, Chidzanga returned and stabbed Sibanda in her right hand with a knife,
forcing her to flee the room.
At
approximately 10:30 PM, Chidzanga entered the bedroom carrying a gas cylinder
and picked up his infant daughter from the bed. He then summoned his family,
threatening to burn them all alive. Terrified, Sibanda and her nine-year-old
daughter fled to a neighbour’s house for safety.
Chidzanga
proceeded to ignite the gas cylinder, causing a fire that engulfed the bedroom
and claimed the life of his nine-month-old daughter, who was burnt beyond
recognition.
The matter was
reported to the police, leading to his arrest. H Metro
