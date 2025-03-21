INFANT KILLED IN INFIDELITY ROW

In a horrific act of domestic violence, a man from Beitbridge, Matabeleland South, allegedly stabbed his wife and killed his nine-month-old daughter after a dispute over infidelity accusations.

Gibson Chidzanga appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna facing charges of assault, murder, and malicious damage to property. He was remanded in custody until 24 March.

According to a statement by his wife, Thabani Sibanda, the dispute started over a text message from her workmate.

“On December 13, 2022, around 8AM, Chidzanga was holding my phone when a message from Apros Donga, my colleague, appeared. He had simply asked me to bring some buckets to work,” Sibanda explained.

Chidzanga allegedly accused her of infidelity. Despite her denial, he took her phone and left. Later that night, around 9PM, he returned home intoxicated and confronted her again about the message. When she refused to respond, he grabbed her phone and stepped outside to show it to his friend.

A few minutes later, Chidzanga returned and stabbed Sibanda in her right hand with a knife, forcing her to flee the room.

At approximately 10:30 PM, Chidzanga entered the bedroom carrying a gas cylinder and picked up his infant daughter from the bed. He then summoned his family, threatening to burn them all alive. Terrified, Sibanda and her nine-year-old daughter fled to a neighbour’s house for safety.

Chidzanga proceeded to ignite the gas cylinder, causing a fire that engulfed the bedroom and claimed the life of his nine-month-old daughter, who was burnt beyond recognition.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. H Metro