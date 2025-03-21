DUMPED BY SMALL HOUSE, MAN RETURNS TO TORMENT WIFE

In a dramatic turn of events, a man who ditched his first wife for another woman has come full circle, begging to be taken back after his second wife abandoned him and relocated to the United Kingdom.

The couple appeared before Ms Prisca Manhibi at the Mutare Magistrate Civil Court, where Trymore Mudziro’s first wife, Hilda Chandimba was seeking a protection order against her husband, barring him from coming back to her.

She claimed that Mudziro was using violent means to try and gain re-entry to her heart and home.

Chandimba told the court that Mudziro left her for another woman in 2023, citing that she was no longer attractive to him.

“He left me for another woman since I looked older in his eyes, but he forgot that we were married for more than 17 years,” she said.

Mudziro moved out of the matrimonial house for a while, but started showing up at their Fern Valley dwelling after his second wife left him for the United Kingdom.

Chandimba alleged that Mudziro claimed that his return was motivated by his desire to reunite with his children, rather than a genuine interest in reconciling with her.

However, in his defence, Mudziro claimed that he had left Chandimba due to her alleged infidelity.

He told the court that sometime in 2017, while he was away in Bulawayo pursuing a nursing course, he discovered that Chandimba was having an extra-marital affair with a soldier.

“In 2017 when I came home from Bulawayo where I was doing my nursing course, I discovered some love messages which she was exchanging with another man who is a soldier,” he said.

Mudziro, who works in Chimanimani, allegedly makes frequent visits to their home during Chandimba’s absence.

However, Mudziro claims that his concerns are centred on the well-being of their second-born son, who has a fractured right hand that barely moves.

“My major concern is on our second-born son who had an accident, and was left with a fractured right hand which requires me to be around most of the times,” he said.

According to Mudziro, the child requires constant attention and care, which Chandimba is unable to provide due to her frequent absences.

Mudziro alleged that Chandimba is often away at her relatives’ homes, leaving him with no choice, but to regularly check on their son.

“My older son, who is 17-years-old, told me over the phone that their mother does not stay home for long. She is always at her aunt’s place, who resides in the same area. It hurts me a lot because our son needs help especially on preparing him to go school. He can’t even cook for himself,” he said.

This, he claims, necessitated his return home to check on their son’s condition, and provide the necessary care and support.

Chandimba strongly denied her estranged husband’s assertions, arguing that the only time she would be away from home is when she goes for prayers on the mountain.

She said she is always present to care for her children, contradicting Mudziro’s claims.

“I do not think he knows what he is talking about because I only leave the house when going for prayers in the mountains with other church members. My children are my first priority,” said Chandimba

Ms Manhibi encouraged the erstwhile couple to put aside their differences and work towards a peaceful coexistence, particularly for the sake of their children. Manica Post