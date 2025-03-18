I KILLED HER

In a shocking turn of events, a police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove a fortnight ago.

The suspect has been identified as one constable Muradzikwa and is being held at Donnington Police Station.

According to police sources, Muradzikwa confessed to the crime, saying he does not need the services of a lawyer.

He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Detective Const Hove, a 37-year-old member of Bulawayo’s elite all-female CID unit known as Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life during a police operation on March 6, 2025. The incident occurred around 8:40 PM in the Habek area of Pumula South suburb, where Hove and her colleagues were said to be pursuing suspects involved in a series of armed robberies.

Initial reports had suggested she was shot by the robbers. Chronicle