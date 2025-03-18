I KILLED HER

In a shocking turn of events, a police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station in Bulawayo has allegedly confessed to the fatal shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove a fortnight ago.
The suspect has
been identified as one constable Muradzikwa and is being held at Donnington
Police Station.
According to
police sources, Muradzikwa confessed to the crime, saying he does not need the
services of a lawyer.
He is scheduled
to appear in court this morning.
Detective Const
Hove, a 37-year-old member of Bulawayo’s elite all-female CID unit known as
Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life during a police operation on March 6,
2025. The incident occurred around 8:40 PM in the Habek area of Pumula South
suburb, where Hove and her colleagues were said to be pursuing suspects
involved in a series of armed robberies.
Initial reports
had suggested she was shot by the robbers. Chronicle
