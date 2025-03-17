WE ARE NOW RESTOCKING, SAYS OK

Zimbabwe’s retail sector is showing signs of recovery as Government reforms, especially on exchange rate determination, take effect, with listed retail giant OK Zimbabwe Limited among those on the rebound.
Government
launched the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan for the
This emerged
yesterday during an assessment by the Parliamentary Committee on Industry and
Commerce, which is conducting nationwide evaluations to gauge the ease of doing
business and engage directly with retailers to understand their challenges.
Speaking during
the tour of OK Mart, the group company secretary, Mrs Margaret Munyuru, said
the firm was now on a recovery path.
“We have
already started restocking. A few weeks ago, even a month and a half ago, you
would have noticed that even Mazoe was missing on the shelves. The shelves are
now filling up,” she said.
The committee’s
chairperson, Clemence Chiduwa, who is also Zaka South Member of Parliament
(Zanu PF), said the Government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and support
the revival of retail businesses were yielding positive results.
“Obviously, for
us, we are looking at the revival of the retail sector, and we are happy that
the Government is working hard on that,” he said.
“We have seen
the reforms that are going on, especially on exchange rate determination. And
all this should assist the sector to grow again.”
Cde Chiduwa
said the visit to OK Mart was part of a broader effort to understand retail
sector operations.
“I think if you
wait a number of years, you will know the problems that are being faced by the
retail sector. But what came out from the deliberation mostly is only exchange
rate issues,” he said.
Cde Chiduwa
said findings from these visits will be consolidated into a report for
Parliament, with recommendations aimed at further strengthening the sector.
Despite signs
of recovery, Cde Chiduwa acknowledged some lingering challenges shared by
retailers, including distortions in the exchange rate market, foreign currency
shortages, inconsistent power supply, and regulatory hurdles.
“The
distortions that are happening in the exchange rate market, the shortages of
foreign currency, power, regulatory requirements. And we are upset,” he said.
Cde Chiduwa
said beyond major retail outlets, the committee is also focusing on Zimbabwe’s
vast informal sector, which plays a crucial role in the economy.
“After we are
done here, we are also going to the downtown area, where we are going to look
at the compliance level, especially in the informal sector,” he said.
Cde Chiduwa
said the committee’s outreach extends across multiple cities, including Harare,
Mutare, Chiredzi, Bulawayo, and Gweru. Herald
