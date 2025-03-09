HUBBY SQUANDERS US$30K SEVERANCE PAY WITH SMALL HOUSE

A man from Harare tried filing for a protection order against his wife, alleging that she has unlawfully taken possession of their shared property and withheld important documents from him, but had his application rejected.
The man was
trying to resolve a property dispute with the wrong order, in the wrong court.
However,
presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam found there were no grounds for a
protection order.
The magistrate
noted that the central dispute over use of the two houses the couple were
arguing over had to be resolved in a different court.
Mr Hillary
Madzvimbo claimed that his wife, Caroline Madzvimbo, seized the two houses by
force and is refusing him access.
But the wife
counter-argued that the houses in the dispute were built before he left his job
with Econet and that she needed to rent them out to have an income to support
the couple’s children as her jobless husband no longer has an income.
Mrs Madzvimbo
claimed that her husband, after leaving his job, stayed with a girlfriend where
he squandered his severance package.
Mr Madzvimbo
had asserted that he built the two houses in Harare’s Eastview suburb after
resigning from his job at Econet, where he received a severance package of
US$30 000.
He expressed
frustration in court.
“My wife claims
she is in charge of the two houses, but I do not have access to either property
because she has put tenants in both,” Mr Madzvimbo said.
He alleges that
Mrs Madzvimbo is collecting rent from the tenants and misappropriating the
funds.
Following a car
accident on March 29 last year, he said, Mrs Madzvimbo took possession of all
his important documents, including his driver’s license, and began to assert
control over the properties.
He described a
hostile situation, claiming that whenever he asks about his documents or the
properties, his wife responds with insults and threats.
In response,
Mrs Madzvimbo denied her husband’s claims. She insisted that she is the true
victim in this situation that her husband is falsely claiming she created.
She argued that
when Mr Madzvimbo resigned, they already owned two houses, and he only
contributed US$4 000 of his severance pay to her business, which has since
supported their family.
“The rest of
that money was squandered by his girlfriend while he was living with her,” she
said. Herald
