COPS BLOCK MP'S MEETING



Officer commanding Kwekwe District, Enock Chishiri has barred opposition MP for Mbizo, Corban Madzivanyika from holding a feedback meeting which was scheduled for the weekend arguing that this may trigger political instability.

Madzivanyika dismissed the reasons as mere politicking.

A letter seen by The Mirror dated March 6, 2025, from Chishiri reads, “We acknowledge receipt of your notification to hold a constituency feedback meeting on 08 March 2025. We appreciate your efforts to engage us on this matter.

“Through our intelligence we are reliably informed that the meeting will be disrupted due to political tensions and divisions in the area. In that regard the environment will not be conducive for constructive dialogue and instead will be hijacked by political interests.”

Police also said it has a shortage of security personnel due to independence celebrations that will be held in Gokwe North on April 18, 2025.

“In fact the majority of our police in the District in particular and the province at large are currently undergoing Public Order Training in preparation for the National Independence Celebrations to be held in the province,” said Chishiri. Masvingo Mirror