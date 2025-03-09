516 YOUTHS TO GET LAND OFFER LETTERS

President Mnangagwa is set to officially present at least 516 offer letters for agricultural land measuring 10 hectares each to youths in Mashonaland West.
The programme
has been tentatively set for March 20.
The initiative
aims to unlock significant financial opportunities, enhance land security, and
drive economic growth for Zimbabwean youths.
It is expected
to create substantial opportunities for young people, enabling them to play a
pivotal role in the nation’s development through agriculture.
Youth
Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire,
spoke about the importance of youths in driving Zimbabwe’s development.
“Youths have
always been the key drivers of development and are a key component for
Zimbabwe’s achievement of Vision 2030,” he said during an inter-district
meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday.
Minister
Machakaire urged the youths to focus on constructive decision-making rather
than engaging in divisive actions on social media, stressing that their
influence is crucial for national progress.
Minister of
State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo,
said the initiative will create more jobs within the province and boost
economic opportunities for local communities.
“By empowering
our youth and local businesses, we can drive sustainable development,” she
said, emphasising the need for collaboration among all stakeholders for the
success of the initiative.
Both ministers
reiterated that real transformation comes from action and dedication, not just
slogans, as the country works towards achieving its Vision 2030 of an empowered
upper-middle income society. Herald
