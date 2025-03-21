INMATE BOLTS FROM HRE COURT

An armed inmate, Luke Zinyengerere, has staged a dramatic escape from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers at the Harare magistrate court.
In a scene
reminiscent of a movie, Zinyengerere pointed a gun at the officers escorting
prisoners to their transport van, hijacking another motorist’s vehicle and
speeding away.
Sources at the
scene revealed that the firearm may have been smuggled into the facility by
someone at the remand prison. His accomplice, Tafadzwa Marondera, was
apprehended at the scene.
Both
Zinyengerere and Marondera are facing armed robbery charges. Herald
