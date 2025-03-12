COP KILLING : POLICE BOSS DEMANDS ANSWERS

Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of detective Constable Cassandra Hove while assuring the family that no stone will be left unturned.

Comm-Gen Mutamba, through the National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said all concerns raised by the late Hove’s family and the public have been noted.

“He has since ordered full-scale investigations into the case. The Zimbabwe Republic Police once again assures the public that no stone will be left unturned to establish what transpired on the day,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said police would release a statement once investigations are complete.

“The police will certainly update the family and public in due course once the current comprehensive investigations are complete. The investigations cover all the aspects raised by The Chronicle,” said Comm Nyathi.

Hove’s death has become a matter of public interest, as it recently emerged that she was allegedly shot by a colleague in a shootout with armed robbers during a raid in Pumula South suburb on Thursday last week.

Earlier on it had been reported that she was shot by armed robbers in the suburb during a covert operation.

It was only after Hove’s family raised concerns as to how she was killed that the matter raised eyebrows.

She was 37.

During her funeral service at a funeral parlour in Bulawayo on Sunday, emotions ran high as family members confronted the police, accusing them of concealing the truth.

They alleged that Hove was not killed by the robbers but rather by one of her colleagues and demanded clarification on whether this was an accident or intentional.

According to official police reports, Hove sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body during an exchange of fire with the suspects at around 8:40PM.

She was rushed to a nearby private clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The family is demanding to know the identities of the officers deployed in the Pumula South raid and the individual who authorised Hove’s post-mortem, arguing that they were not involved in the process and were shocked to learn that someone else had signed documents at the hospital as Hove’s next of kin.

The family said it was not satisfied with the version of events given by the police and vowed to pursue the matter until the culprits were brought to justice.

Hove’s death came at a tragic time, as she had recently secured a scholarship to study forensic investigations in Russia.

She is survived by four children and was buried at her rural home in Mberengwa on Monday. Chronicle