COP KILLING : POLICE BOSS DEMANDS ANSWERS

Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of detective Constable Cassandra Hove while assuring the family that no stone will be left unturned.
Comm-Gen
Mutamba, through the National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi,
said all concerns raised by the late Hove’s family and the public have been
noted.
“He has since
ordered full-scale investigations into the case. The Zimbabwe Republic Police
once again assures the public that no stone will be left unturned to establish
what transpired on the day,” said Comm Nyathi.
He said police
would release a statement once investigations are complete.
“The police
will certainly update the family and public in due course once the current
comprehensive investigations are complete. The investigations cover all the
aspects raised by The Chronicle,” said Comm Nyathi.
Hove’s death
has become a matter of public interest, as it recently emerged that she was
allegedly shot by a colleague in a shootout with armed robbers during a raid in
Pumula South suburb on Thursday last week.
Earlier on it
had been reported that she was shot by armed robbers in the suburb during a
covert operation.
It was only
after Hove’s family raised concerns as to how she was killed that the matter
raised eyebrows.
She was 37.
During her
funeral service at a funeral parlour in Bulawayo on Sunday, emotions ran high
as family members confronted the police, accusing them of concealing the truth.
They alleged
that Hove was not killed by the robbers but rather by one of her colleagues and
demanded clarification on whether this was an accident or intentional.
According to
official police reports, Hove sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body during
an exchange of fire with the suspects at around 8:40PM.
She was rushed
to a nearby private clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The
family is demanding to know the identities of the officers deployed in the
Pumula South raid and the individual who authorised Hove’s post-mortem, arguing
that they were not involved in the process and were shocked to learn that
someone else had signed documents at the hospital as Hove’s next of kin.
The family said
it was not satisfied with the version of events given by the police and vowed
to pursue the matter until the culprits were brought to justice.
Hove’s death
came at a tragic time, as she had recently secured a scholarship to study
forensic investigations in Russia.
She is survived
by four children and was buried at her rural home in Mberengwa on Monday.
