GRAVE DISPUTE TEARS FAMILIES

A grave dispute — literally — has plunged Bulawayo into an unusual family feud, forcing the City Council to intervene in a bid to restore peace.
A conflict has
erupted at West Park Cemetery’s Old Anglican Section, where two families claim
their deceased relatives were buried in the same grave.
The situation
has become so contentious that both families have asked the local authority to
fund an exhumation to resolve the matter.
According to
the latest council minutes, the dispute involves the families of the late
Florence Saunyama and Caleb Somkence, both believing their loved ones were
buried in Grave 19 of the Old Anglican General Section.
The controversy
escalated when the Somkence family erected a tombstone on the site, convinced
that their relative was interred there.
However, city
records show that Florence Saunyama was buried in Grave 19 in 2003. While Caleb
Somkence was also buried in the same section in 2004, his exact grave number
was never recorded.
A report
presented by the Director of Health Services on February 10, 2025, detailed the
findings of an investigation into the burial records.
“According to
our records, including the interment receipt, section book, cardex, and fees
book, the late Florence Saunyama (female, 69) was buried on September 24, 2003,
in Grave 19, Old Anglican General Section. The section and fees books also
confirm that the late Caleb Somkence (male, 73) was buried on November 10,
2004, in the same section, but the grave number was not recorded,” the minutes
read.
Adding to the
confusion, there are two unmarked graves next to the disputed site, making it
impossible to determine with certainty whose remains lie in Grave 19.
In an effort to
resolve the matter, a meeting with family representatives was held on January
8, 2025. The discussions led to a recommendation for an exhumation to identify
the remains and bring closure to both families.
“To ascertain
whose remains are in Grave 19, exhumation will be necessary. The process may
also involve opening nearby graves to determine if the remains of one of the
deceased persons lie there,” the minutes further stated.
Following these
findings, the council’s Health Services Department sought authorisation to
cover the costs of the exhumation. The request was approved, paving the way for
the process to begin.
As the city
prepares for this rare intervention, families wait anxiously, hoping for
answers that will finally put their loved ones to rest—once and for all. B
