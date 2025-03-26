SUSPENDED COP CHARGED WITH SECOND MURDER

A Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer stationed at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mwenezi who was on suspension for a murder case was involved in another fatal incident during a high speed chase with armed robbers.
The incident
left questions on the accountability within the police force as to how a
suspended officer was found in line of duty.
The detective
Farai Simudzirai (43) who was suspended in July, 2024 appeared before Masvingo
Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie on March, 24 and was remanded in custody to April
8, 2025 for continuation of trial.
Circumstances
are that on March 16, Simudzirai teamed up with one Detective Constable
Simbabure who was on duty and went to Lundi Business Centre on surveillance and
intelligence gathering despite the former being on suspension.
At around 2330
hours the two reacted to a highway robbery which had occurred at around 2200
hours at a 120km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge road.
They were using
a white Nissan Wingroad that they had been authorized to use. Upon reaching the
scene, Simudzirai and Simbabure saw a Mazda B1800 pickup vehicle parked near
the scene.
Upon
approaching the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle sped off before the two
police officers could identify themselves.
Simudzirai and
Simbabure chased the vehicle for about 30 km while the former was firing at the
Mazda B1800 using a service AK rifle.
As a result,
Shadreck Madzore (24) from Runesu Village, Chief Nhema, Zaka was shot with two
gun bullets with one of the bullets going through the right side pubic area.
The bullet went out through the right side buttock.
The other
bullet entered through the left breast and went out through the left shoulder
thereby sustaining serious injuries.
Madzore was
taken to Rutenga Clinic where he died while preparations were being made for
him to be transferred to Neshuro District Hospital in Mwenezi.
In the first
case, it was alleged that on April 20, 2024, Simudzirai was at Kutepa Night
Club, in Chiedza Karoi drinking beer with Mirirai Chiweza another police
officer when he had a misunderstanding with an unknown person leading to a fist
fight
Chiweza tried
to intervene and took Simudzirai outside of the bar where the latter hit the
former with a fist once on the forehead.
The now
deceased Privilege Hove, another member of the police force, tried to stop
Simudzirai from assaulting Chiweza. Simudzirai produced an okapi knife from his
pocket and stabbed Hove on the stomach who sustained injuries.
Hove was rushed to Karoi Hospital by Chiweza and other civilians where he was later transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. Hove later died from the injuries sustained leading to Simudzirai’s suspension. TellZimNews
