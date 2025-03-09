FIVE DRIVING SCHOOLS BANNED

Five driving schools have been deregistered by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) so far this year for various malpractices, including safety violations, inadequate vehicle maintenance and failure to follow safety protocols during lessons.
As part of
efforts to enhance road safety, a crackdown on driving schools operating
illegally, which are considered to be partly responsible for the increase in
reckless driving on local roads, has been launched countrywide.
TSCZ is a
Government agency responsible for promoting road safety in Zimbabwe.
Its main
functions include regulating and monitoring driving schools to ensure they meet
the required standards, as well as conducting awareness campaigns to educate
drivers and pedestrians on road safety.
TSCZ media and
corporate communications officer Mrs Lucy Kuwandira-Mapfumo told The Sunday
Mail that the deregistered driving schools were operating in Harare, Mutare and
Masvingo.
“In Zimbabwe,
we have 700 registered driving schools, with Harare having the highest number
at 170,” she said.
“So far, we
have deregistered five driving schools, not only from Harare but also from
Mutare and Masvingo . . .
“One of our key
functions is to register, regulate and monitor driving schools to ensure they
operate within the law.
“To achieve
this, we conduct regular inspections and blitz operations to check for
compliance.”
The ongoing
inspections, she said, were meant to identify and penalise non-compliant
schools, ensuring that learner drivers receive proper training.
Driving schools
that fail to meet the required standards risk being deregistered, and their
learners will be disqualified from taking the Vehicle Inspectorate Department
(VID) test, she added.
“This is done
in a bid to promote driving road safety and to ensure that road safety
practices are conducted at the grassroots.”
Some driving
schools have been accused of accepting bribes to guarantee driver’s licences, a
practice that has contributed to the rise in road accidents.
“This
malpractice results in unqualified drivers on our roads who struggle to follow
basic traffic regulations, endangering lives. We are working to eliminate such
corruption in the sector.”
Mrs
Kuwandira-Mapfumo said any driving school found with a history of safety
violations, such as poor vehicle maintenance or failure to follow safety
protocols, risks deregistration.
“Driving
schools must renew their licences regularly and maintain the highest safety
standards.
“Those that
fail to comply, whether due to negligence or financial difficulties, face
serious consequences,” she said.
She also
reiterated that non-compliant schools will not be allowed to have their
learners tested at the VID, as the council will notify the department of their
status.
“We encourage
all driving schools to take this matter seriously and to prioritise road safety
in their operations.” Sunday Mail
