EDUCATION BOSS ARRESTED OVER FAKE TRIP

The Provincial Finance Director for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Liniah Chinoda has been dragged to court for claiming US$600 travel and subsistence allowances for a trip she allegedly never made

The money was from the Better Schools Programme Fund made up of contributions by all schools in a district through the Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ). Chivi District Education accountant Tapiwa Mapindani was allegedly suspended for resisting moves to pay Chinoda the allowance.

Chinoda appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi on Friday facing abuse of duty charges.

Chinoda who is represented by Yolander Chandata of H Tafa and Associates was remanded out of custody to March 19.

It is the State case that Chinoda was attending activities in Bikita, Gutu and Zaka when the exercise she claimed payment for was being conducted in Chivi. The matter was unearthed through investigations carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

On January 20, 2024, Chinoda who is director finance, administration and human resources and whose duties include superintending over effective use of the Ministry’s financial resources within the province acted contrary to her duties. She omitted to do roles which include ensuring that accounting policies are followed and that financial records are accurate and complete when she filled in incomplete information on the travel and subsistence claims form.

Chinoda gave her travel and subsistence allowances claim forms of US$600 to Evershine Ndongwe, the District Schools Inspector for Chivi who then followed Chivi district accountant Tapiwa Mapindani at the bank and forced him to add them on the money that he was withdrawing for people who attended the Chivi Accounts Verification exercise.

The verification exercise was held in October 2023 in Chivi.

The accused was not entitled to the allowances as she never participated in the exercise, according to the State outline. The district accountant counter-signed for the withdrawal of US$5 290 from the Chivi BSPZ bank account for purposes of paying the participants, including the purported travel and subsistence claim forms by the accused person among others.

The accused allegedly connived with Ndongwe and used intimidation and victimisation towards the accountant by threatening to fire him and subsequently suspended him for refusing to pay the T and S allowance which was not due to her, says the State. Masvingo Mirror