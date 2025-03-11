EDUCATION BOSS ARRESTED OVER FAKE TRIP

The Provincial Finance Director for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Liniah Chinoda has been dragged to court for claiming US$600 travel and subsistence allowances for a trip she allegedly never made
The money was
from the Better Schools Programme Fund made up of contributions by all schools
in a district through the Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ). Chivi
District Education accountant Tapiwa Mapindani was allegedly suspended for
resisting moves to pay Chinoda the allowance.
Chinoda
appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi on Friday facing abuse of duty
charges.
Chinoda who is
represented by Yolander Chandata of H Tafa and Associates was remanded out of
custody to March 19.
It is the State
case that Chinoda was attending activities in Bikita, Gutu and Zaka when the
exercise she claimed payment for was being conducted in Chivi. The matter was
unearthed through investigations carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission (ZACC).
On January 20,
2024, Chinoda who is director finance, administration and human resources and
whose duties include superintending over effective use of the Ministry’s
financial resources within the province acted contrary to her duties. She
omitted to do roles which include ensuring that accounting policies are
followed and that financial records are accurate and complete when she filled
in incomplete information on the travel and subsistence claims form.
Chinoda gave
her travel and subsistence allowances claim forms of US$600 to Evershine
Ndongwe, the District Schools Inspector for Chivi who then followed Chivi
district accountant Tapiwa Mapindani at the bank and forced him to add them on
the money that he was withdrawing for people who attended the Chivi Accounts
Verification exercise.
The
verification exercise was held in October 2023 in Chivi.
The accused was
not entitled to the allowances as she never participated in the exercise,
according to the State outline. The district accountant counter-signed for the
withdrawal of US$5 290 from the Chivi BSPZ bank account for purposes of paying
the participants, including the purported travel and subsistence claim forms by
the accused person among others.
The accused
allegedly connived with Ndongwe and used intimidation and victimisation towards
the accountant by threatening to fire him and subsequently suspended him for
refusing to pay the T and S allowance which was not due to her, says the State.
