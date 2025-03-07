EMPLOYEE STEALS US$114K KAMBUCHA

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mutare woman allegedly stole cases of kambucha drink worth US$114 543 from her employer, Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe.
Netsai Muredzi
this week appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala, facing
theft charges as defined in Section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification
and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.
She denied the
theft charges, and the matter was adjourned to March 14, for continuation of
trial.
Mr Chris
Munyuku represented the State.
It was the
State’s case that Muredzi stole a total of 12 781 cases of kambucha drink from
the company, where she was in charge of receiving stock from their head office,
between November 2023 and September 2024.
“During this
period, Muredzi was entrusted with managing stock, recording sales, and
reporting to the head office. In between the period in question, Muredzi
knowingly and willfully took the company property, disregarding Kambucha Fresh
Zimbabwe’s entitlement to own and control its assets.
“A stock take
was conducted in August 2024 at the branch, and it was discovered that there
was missing stock. A forensic audit was carried out from November 2023 to
September 2, 2024, and it was discovered that 12 781 cases were missing,” he
said.
The matter was
reported to the police, and investigations were carried out leading to
Muredzi’s arrest.
“In an attempt
to avoid accountability, and before her arrest, Muredzi resigned from Kambucha
Fresh Zimbabwe. She was subsequently arrested. The evidence gathered during the
forensic audit was presented in court, and recognised as evidence,” said Mr
Munyuku.
He also said a
forensic audit which was conducted by a team of experts, revealed that Muredzi
had committed the offence. Manica Post
