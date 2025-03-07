EMPLOYEE STEALS US$114K KAMBUCHA

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mutare woman allegedly stole cases of kambucha drink worth US$114 543 from her employer, Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe.

Netsai Muredzi this week appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala, facing theft charges as defined in Section 113(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

She denied the theft charges, and the matter was adjourned to March 14, for continuation of trial.

Mr Chris Munyuku represented the State.

It was the State’s case that Muredzi stole a total of 12 781 cases of kambucha drink from the company, where she was in charge of receiving stock from their head office, between November 2023 and September 2024.

“During this period, Muredzi was entrusted with managing stock, recording sales, and reporting to the head office. In between the period in question, Muredzi knowingly and willfully took the company property, disregarding Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe’s entitlement to own and control its assets.

“A stock take was conducted in August 2024 at the branch, and it was discovered that there was missing stock. A forensic audit was carried out from November 2023 to September 2, 2024, and it was discovered that 12 781 cases were missing,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police, and investigations were carried out leading to Muredzi’s arrest.

“In an attempt to avoid accountability, and before her arrest, Muredzi resigned from Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe. She was subsequently arrested. The evidence gathered during the forensic audit was presented in court, and recognised as evidence,” said Mr Munyuku.

He also said a forensic audit which was conducted by a team of experts, revealed that Muredzi had committed the offence. Manica Post