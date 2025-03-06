MP EXPELLED, ANOTHER EXENORATED

Zanu PF Politburo has expelled one Member of Parliament and exonerated another of all charges laid against him.

The party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Gutu East National Assembly member, Cde Benjamin Ganyiwa, was expelled for attempting to unconstitutionally remove six district chairpersons, fanning factionalism, and holding unauthorised meetings where the President was criticised.

As a result, he will be recalled from Parliament, triggering a by-election for his position.

Cde Roy Bila, Member of Parliament for Chiredzi North, was exonerated of all charges against him, while Cde Calisto Bangu will face the National Disciplinary Committee to address accusations of undermining the party.

The Politburo endorsed the expulsion of Cde Gifford Gomwe from Mashonaland West for creating a WhatsApp group that undermined the party.

Other notable expulsions included Cde Kudakwashe Gopo from Masvingo Province, accused of disrupting District Coordinating Committee meetings and forming a similar WhatsApp group.

In Harare, former Provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson faced multiple charges, leading to a three-year suspension.

Zanu DCC 2 chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe was expelled for factionalism and indiscipline.

Another Harare provincial party member, Cde Edson Ringwa, was also expelled from the party for illegally parcelling out stands in Chitungwiza among other charges.

Another member, Cde Victor Manungo has been expelled after being charged with spreading falsehoods and sowing disunity.

Cde Chinamasa said Cde Manungo had demonstrated disloyalty through social media, leading the Politburo to expel him.

Cde Blessing Kambumu was charged with secretly creating a fake social media account and insubordination. He will remain a card-carrying member but will not hold any position for the next three years.

Cde Spencer Mutero was also expelled from the party for administering a social media group which was antagonistic to the party’s agenda and ethos.

“He personally attacked the President and First Secretary of the party on social media in violation of Section 549.

“Deliberately disseminating false information to create disharmony within the party. The province recommended for his suspension for three years, but the Politburo found that this was a serious offence which required expulsion,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He noted that the actions taken reflect the party’s commitment to discipline.

“It is crucial that we uphold discipline within the party,” said Cde Chinamasa.

Former Harare provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Ratidzo Mukarati, who is on suspension for fanning factionalism, was demoted to a lesser influential position within the league.

Other members will also be notified of their fate in their respective provinces and districts with party members expected to exercise high levels of discipline in line with the party’s ethos and values. Herald