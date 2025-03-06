MP EXPELLED, ANOTHER EXENORATED

Zanu PF Politburo has expelled one Member of Parliament and exonerated another of all charges laid against him.
The party’s
Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Gutu East National
Assembly member, Cde Benjamin Ganyiwa, was expelled for attempting to
unconstitutionally remove six district chairpersons, fanning factionalism, and
holding unauthorised meetings where the President was criticised.
As a result, he
will be recalled from Parliament, triggering a by-election for his position.
Cde Roy Bila,
Member of Parliament for Chiredzi North, was exonerated of all charges against
him, while Cde Calisto Bangu will face the National Disciplinary Committee to
address accusations of undermining the party.
The Politburo endorsed
the expulsion of Cde Gifford Gomwe from Mashonaland West for creating a
WhatsApp group that undermined the party.
Other notable
expulsions included Cde Kudakwashe Gopo from Masvingo Province, accused of
disrupting District Coordinating Committee meetings and forming a similar
WhatsApp group.
In Harare,
former Provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson faced multiple
charges, leading to a three-year suspension.
Zanu DCC 2
chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe was expelled for factionalism and indiscipline.
Another Harare
provincial party member, Cde Edson Ringwa, was also expelled from the party for
illegally parcelling out stands in Chitungwiza among other charges.
Another member,
Cde Victor Manungo has been expelled after being charged with spreading
falsehoods and sowing disunity.
Cde Chinamasa
said Cde Manungo had demonstrated disloyalty through social media, leading the
Politburo to expel him.
Cde Blessing
Kambumu was charged with secretly creating a fake social media account and
insubordination. He will remain a card-carrying member but will not hold any
position for the next three years.
Cde Spencer
Mutero was also expelled from the party for administering a social media group
which was antagonistic to the party’s agenda and ethos.
“He personally
attacked the President and First Secretary of the party on social media in
violation of Section 549.
“Deliberately
disseminating false information to create disharmony within the party. The
province recommended for his suspension for three years, but the Politburo
found that this was a serious offence which required expulsion,” said Cde
Chinamasa.
He noted that
the actions taken reflect the party’s commitment to discipline.
“It is crucial
that we uphold discipline within the party,” said Cde Chinamasa.
Former Harare
provincial Women’s League chairperson Cde Ratidzo Mukarati, who is on
suspension for fanning factionalism, was demoted to a lesser influential
position within the league.
Other members
will also be notified of their fate in their respective provinces and districts
with party members expected to exercise high levels of discipline in line with
the party’s ethos and values. Herald
