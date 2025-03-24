ED NAMES MHONA AS BEST PERFORMING MINISTER

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, is the best performing Minister in President Mnangagwa’s Cabinet for 2024, having been rewarded for his sterling achievements in refurbishing the country’s critical infrastructure including the road network and superintending over a remarkable turnaround of parastatals under his purview.
President
Mnangagwa yesterday recognised the outstanding achievements of Zimbabwe’s
top-performing Government officials, awarding Ministers, Permanent Secretaries,
and heads of other Government departments for their exceptional service at a
ceremony at State House in Harare.
The continuous
performance evaluation reinforces the Second Republic’s commitment to fostering
a culture of excellence, work ethic, and servant leadership, aligning with the
nation’s Vision 2030 goal.
President
Mnangagwa introduced the accountability framework in 2021.
Among other
notable winners at the awards presentation was the Minister of Lands,
Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, who was
the first runner-up, while former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social
Welfare, who is now the Energy and Power Development Minister, July Moyo, was
the second runner-up.
Masvingo
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira was the
Overall Best Performing Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution
while Matabeleland South Minister Evelyn Ndlovu was runner-up.
Among Permanent
Secretaries, the Best performing was Engineer Joy Makumbe, Secretary for
Transport and Infrastructural Development, with Ministry of Lands, Agriculture
, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development’s Professor Obert Jiri scooping first
runner up and Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium
Enterprise Development’s Mavis Sibanda taking second runner-up.
At provincial
level, Permanent Secretary for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr
Addmore Pazvakavambwa emerged as the best performer while Permanent Secretary
for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Edgar Seenza, claimed second
place.
Among Chief
Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises category, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko
from the Agriculture and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) took first place,
with ZimTrade’s Mr Allan Majuru taking second place.
National
Building Society (NBS)’s Mr Shingai Mutumbwa was the best performing among
chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises while Agricultural and Rural
Development Authority (ARDA)’s Mr Irvin Craig was the first runner-up.
Among Executive
Secretaries of Independent Commissions, the best performer was Zimbabwe Land
Commission’s Mr Piwai Mawire while Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC)’s Virginia
Muwanigwa took second place.
In the Town
Clerks for Urban Local Authorities category Dr Lucia Mnkandla of Kwekwe City
Council took first place.
In the Revenue
Collecting Authorities category (Board Chairs), ZINARA’s Dr George Manyaya was
the Best Performing, while ZIMRA’s Mr Anthony Mandiwanza was the runner-up.
In an
interview, the Best Performing Minister, Advocate Mhona, said he was elated by
the award while pledging to continue delivering for the general citizenry in
terms of transport and infrastructure development.
“We have been
trying to balance what the electorate is expecting but I am so grateful. We
need to continuously engage with the masses of Zimbabwe so that whatever they
want in terms of infrastructure, we run and implement,” he said.
The Best
Performing Provincial Minister, Minister Chadzamira, dedicated his accolade to
the people of Masvingo saying without them, he would not have achieved the
feat.
“I am very
happy, this win is not only for myself but the people of Masvingo and other
stakeholders because we were working together to achieve this win as we earmark
the US$8 billion provincial economy,” he said.
On his part, Dr
Manyaya said the culture of accountability and transparency instilled by
President Mnangagwa had seen ZINARA cultivating results hence his award as Best
Performing Board Chair.
“He (President
Mnangagwa) has been clear about this even the NDS1 says that we must operate
accountably and transparently, so this is what we have done as ZINARA. We have
good systems, we have been accountable and we have been disbursing to road
authorities.
“And for the
first time ever since the inception of ZINARA, we got a clean audit and this is
good and we will continue to do that,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment