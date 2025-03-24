MAN STEALS NINE CATTLE

Police in Chiredzi arrested a 32-year-old man for stealing nine cattle on March 12, 2025.
Masvingo
Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest
of Godknows Chimbudzi (32) and appealed for the public to help with information
that can lead to the arrest of the other suspect who is still at large.
“I confirm the
arrest of Chimbudzi for Stock theft and efforts to apprehend his accomplice are
underway. We appeal for the information which may lead to the location of the
other one who is on run,” said Dhewa.
On March 12
around 1500 hours Police who were on patrol in Makambe Level Cross Road
intercepted Chimbudzi and his accomplice who were moving with nine cattle. They
stopped and interrogated them but they ran away.
Police took the
cattle and carried investigations leading to the arrest of Chimbudzi. He was
taken to Chiredzi Magistrate’s court for his trial.
Despite efforts
to curb stock theft through awareness campaigns and deterrent sentences, police
continue to record cases of this crime.
The courts have
also taken a strong stance against stock theft, imposing deterrent sentences to
combat the crime. However, despite these efforts, stock theft cases continue to
be recorded in different parts of the country. TellZimNews
