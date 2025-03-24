MAN STEALS NINE CATTLE

Police in Chiredzi arrested a 32-year-old man for stealing nine cattle on March 12, 2025.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest of Godknows Chimbudzi (32) and appealed for the public to help with information that can lead to the arrest of the other suspect who is still at large.

“I confirm the arrest of Chimbudzi for Stock theft and efforts to apprehend his accomplice are underway. We appeal for the information which may lead to the location of the other one who is on run,” said Dhewa.

On March 12 around 1500 hours Police who were on patrol in Makambe Level Cross Road intercepted Chimbudzi and his accomplice who were moving with nine cattle. They stopped and interrogated them but they ran away.

Police took the cattle and carried investigations leading to the arrest of Chimbudzi. He was taken to Chiredzi Magistrate’s court for his trial.

Despite efforts to curb stock theft through awareness campaigns and deterrent sentences, police continue to record cases of this crime.

The courts have also taken a strong stance against stock theft, imposing deterrent sentences to combat the crime. However, despite these efforts, stock theft cases continue to be recorded in different parts of the country. TellZimNews