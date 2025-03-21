DIASPORAN HOUSE SALE CASH STOLEN

A 61-year-old man has appeared before a Western Commonage magistrate charged with theft of trust property after he sold a house on behalf of a man living in Australia and pocketed US$11 000 from the sale.
Casper Mutenda
was not asked to enter a plea when he appeared before magistrate Archie
Wochiwunga, and the matter was remanded to April 2.
Allegations are
that sometime in 2021, the complainant, George Riva (64), tasked Mutenda to
sell his house in Njube suburb for US$22 000 and depositing the money into his
account.
It is alleged
that Mutenda sold the house for US$22 000 to Lucky Khumalo and received the
full amount.
However,
instead of depositing the entire sum into Riva’s account, the accused only
deposited half of the money and converted the other half for his own use.
The court heard
that Mutenda misled the complainant, stating that he would deposit the
remaining US$11 000 when Khumalo paid him the balance.
The matter came
to light when Riva returned from Australia and found Khumalo occupying his
house. Khumalo informed him that he had paid Mutenda the full amount and
provided proof of payment.
When the
complainant contacted Mutenda, he began evading him and ignoring his calls
until the matter was reported to the police, leading to his arrest. B Metro
