DEALER PETROL BOMBS HOUSE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Edward Muhamba, a dealer based in Mutare, has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly petrol bombing a house in the Greenside suburb while three individuals, including two minors, were asleep.

His legal representative, Mr Chris Ndlovu from Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, appeared in court on his behalf.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Muhamba faces one count of malicious damage to property for destroying the precast wall and gate of the targeted residence using a haulage truck.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa, denied him bail, citing concerns about his potential flight risk to neighbouring countries. He has been remanded in custody until March 20.

Prosecutor Ms Perseverance Musukuto argued vigorously against bail, providing details of the incident.

She stated that Muhamba, along with Salmon Muzonzini and other individuals, allegedly set fire to the home of Doreen Muchena following a business dispute between Muchena and Muzonzini.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a business partnership established in December 2024, in which Muzonzini provided Muchena with funds. When Muchena failed to account for the money, Muzonzini threatened her life if she did not return the funds.

On February 20 this year, at approximately 8:30pm, Muhamba allegedly collaborated with Muzonzini and two other accomplices, who remain at large, to attack Muchena’s residence.

They used an unregistered yellow Scania truck and a silver Land Cruiser without registration numbers to reverse into the gate and the wall of the property, causing significant damage.

After breaking a window, they reportedly threw a petrol bomb inside the house, igniting a fire while two children, aged 12 and 8, and a 20-year-old maid, Brenda Mutsonziwa, were inside. Fortunately, a neighbour intervened, rescuing the occupants by breaking a burglar bar on the lounge window.

The fire resulted in the roof of the house collapsing, with all interior possessions destroyed.

The estimated damage is around US$350 000. A witness, Sylvester Marangwanda, returning from Mac’s Shopping Centre, was able to identify the accused as they fled the scene in the silver Land Cruiser.

The case continues to develop as the investigation unfolds. Herald