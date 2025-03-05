DEALER PETROL BOMBS HOUSE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Edward Muhamba, a dealer based in Mutare, has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly petrol bombing a house in the Greenside suburb while three individuals, including two minors, were asleep.
His legal
representative, Mr Chris Ndlovu from Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners,
appeared in court on his behalf.
In addition to
the attempted murder charges, Muhamba faces one count of malicious damage to
property for destroying the precast wall and gate of the targeted residence
using a haulage truck.
The presiding magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa, denied him bail, citing concerns about his potential flight risk to neighbouring countries. He has been remanded in custody until March 20.
Prosecutor Ms
Perseverance Musukuto argued vigorously against bail, providing details of the
incident.
She stated that
Muhamba, along with Salmon Muzonzini and other individuals, allegedly set fire
to the home of Doreen Muchena following a business dispute between Muchena and
Muzonzini.
The
confrontation reportedly stemmed from a business partnership established in
December 2024, in which Muzonzini provided Muchena with funds. When Muchena
failed to account for the money, Muzonzini threatened her life if she did not
return the funds.
On February 20
this year, at approximately 8:30pm, Muhamba allegedly collaborated with
Muzonzini and two other accomplices, who remain at large, to attack Muchena’s
residence.
They used an
unregistered yellow Scania truck and a silver Land Cruiser without registration
numbers to reverse into the gate and the wall of the property, causing
significant damage.
After breaking
a window, they reportedly threw a petrol bomb inside the house, igniting a fire
while two children, aged 12 and 8, and a 20-year-old maid, Brenda Mutsonziwa,
were inside. Fortunately, a neighbour intervened, rescuing the occupants by
breaking a burglar bar on the lounge window.
The fire
resulted in the roof of the house collapsing, with all interior possessions
destroyed.
The estimated
damage is around US$350 000. A witness, Sylvester Marangwanda, returning from
Mac’s Shopping Centre, was able to identify the accused as they fled the scene
in the silver Land Cruiser.
The case
continues to develop as the investigation unfolds. Herald
