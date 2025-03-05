2030 IS DEAD AND BURIED, SAYS CHARAMBA

While the Government appreciates the role of the Church in nation-building and even criticising some of its policies, it says it is difficult to digest the latest Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) pastoral letter which focuses on matters that are either dead and buried, such as the Presidential term extension or that are being dealt with like the issue of over taxation.

This follows the publication of a pastoral letter by Catholic bishops which spoke inter-alia about the debate on the Presidential term extension, issues of taxation, the death penalty, and the debt overhang.

In response to the bishops yesterday, Presidential Spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, who is also the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, said Government appreciates the church speaking strongly on issues that are afflicting the country, but it is somewhat concerned by the selective conclusions and generalisations that the Catholic Church made.

“The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the Presidential term of office. Whilst this is really within their remit to proffer views and ideas on the matter, what Government found a bit disturbing is the fact that the Bishops conference is pronouncing itself on a matter which is in fact dead and buried.

“The President, some two or so weeks ago, met with editors and made it very clear and in plain language that he has no intention whatsoever of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for. It is therefore rather surprising that the eminent bishops decided to revisit what in fact is now a closed matter. When the party or any citizens express a desire to change the Constitution to accommodate an extra term for the President, that wish does not and cannot close the matter.

“The nominee for that extension has to want to have that term extended, isn’t it? This is why we talk about what we call an acceptance speech or a statement. The President has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that proposal which is coming from the party and from society. And once the nominee has turned down the proposal, then it means the debate on the matter, whilst it may continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication, in which case one does not expect the Holy fathers and Bishops to continue to harp on a matter which in fact stands closed,” said Mr Charamba.

Apart from focusing on a matter that President Mnangagwa considers closed, Mr Charamba also said the Bishops are focusing on the issue of taxes which Government is seized with addressing.

“Secondly, we also could not understand why, especially after the inaugural Cabinet meeting statement by the President, why the issue of the burden of taxation, which is receiving attention from Government, why it continues to exercise the minds of the Bishops. If the statement by the President at the commencement of the 2025 Cabinet Year did not bring comfort to the Bishops, one wonders what would.

“I think it is very important that far from raising a matter which is already receiving executive attention, it would actually be a lot more helpful if the bishops can actually take the message of hope to society that indeed something is being done by way of rationalising our tax system to lighten the burden on the citizen,” he said.

The ongoing tax reforms, added Mr Charamba, cannot be done overnight for that has serious implications on the economy as a whole.

“You want to make sure that you are very deliberate and calculated in the way you reform the tax system so that you do not affect the revenue streams which are so needful when it comes to public investments and social development. We are talking about lives here. We are talking about key basic services which cannot be dispensed with and which have to be funded from the revenues that come from the tax structure that we have in the country.

“So really our message to the bishops is to please bear with us, bear with Government as it reforms the tax structure with the ultimate objective of lightening the burden on the citizenry which is in fact the goal that we are all working towards. Yes, that also holds with respect to institutional reforms. I think all institutions remain candidates for reforms if we are going to run institutions that are a living tissue for the common good”. Herald