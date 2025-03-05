2030 IS DEAD AND BURIED, SAYS CHARAMBA

While the Government appreciates the role of the Church in nation-building and even criticising some of its policies, it says it is difficult to digest the latest Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) pastoral letter which focuses on matters that are either dead and buried, such as the Presidential term extension or that are being dealt with like the issue of over taxation.
This follows
the publication of a pastoral letter by Catholic bishops which spoke inter-alia
about the debate on the Presidential term extension, issues of taxation, the
death penalty, and the debt overhang.
In response to
the bishops yesterday, Presidential Spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, who is
also the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) in the Office of
the President and Cabinet, said Government appreciates the church speaking
strongly on issues that are afflicting the country, but it is somewhat
concerned by the selective conclusions and generalisations that the Catholic
Church made.
“The bishops
raised the issue of the debate around the Presidential term of office. Whilst
this is really within their remit to proffer views and ideas on the matter,
what Government found a bit disturbing is the fact that the Bishops conference
is pronouncing itself on a matter which is in fact dead and buried.
“The President,
some two or so weeks ago, met with editors and made it very clear and in plain
language that he has no intention whatsoever of pushing for an extension of his
term beyond what is constitutionally provided for. It is therefore rather surprising
that the eminent bishops decided to revisit what in fact is now a closed
matter. When the party or any citizens express a desire to change the
Constitution to accommodate an extra term for the President, that wish does not
and cannot close the matter.
“The nominee
for that extension has to want to have that term extended, isn’t it? This is
why we talk about what we call an acceptance speech or a statement. The
President has made it clear that he has no intention of accepting that proposal
which is coming from the party and from society. And once the nominee has
turned down the proposal, then it means the debate on the matter, whilst it may
continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication, in which
case one does not expect the Holy fathers and Bishops to continue to harp on a
matter which in fact stands closed,” said Mr Charamba.
Apart from
focusing on a matter that President Mnangagwa considers closed, Mr Charamba
also said the Bishops are focusing on the issue of taxes which Government is
seized with addressing.
“Secondly, we
also could not understand why, especially after the inaugural Cabinet meeting
statement by the President, why the issue of the burden of taxation, which is
receiving attention from Government, why
it continues to exercise the minds of the Bishops. If the statement by the
President at the commencement of the 2025 Cabinet Year did not bring comfort to
the Bishops, one wonders what would.
“I think it is
very important that far from raising a matter which is already receiving
executive attention, it would actually be a lot more helpful if the bishops can
actually take the message of hope to society that indeed something is being
done by way of rationalising our tax system to lighten the burden on the
citizen,” he said.
The ongoing tax
reforms, added Mr Charamba, cannot be done overnight for that has serious
implications on the economy as a whole.
“You want to
make sure that you are very deliberate and calculated in the way you reform the
tax system so that you do not affect the revenue streams which are so needful
when it comes to public investments and social development. We are talking
about lives here. We are talking about key basic services which cannot be
dispensed with and which have to be funded from the revenues that come from the
tax structure that we have in the country.
“So really our
message to the bishops is to please bear with us, bear with Government as it
reforms the tax structure with the ultimate objective of lightening the burden
on the citizenry which is in fact the goal that we are all working towards.
Yes, that also holds with respect to institutional reforms. I think all
institutions remain candidates for reforms if we are going to run institutions
that are a living tissue for the common good”. Herald
