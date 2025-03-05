BABOON CHEWS MAN'S HANDS IN FIGHT

A Mwenezi man nearly lost his hands after a baboon chewed them during a fight in a field the man was guarding with his uncle last Friday.

Tawanda Gijima (31) of Rushamhu Village, Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi sustained deep cuts in both hand and is receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

His sister Violet Mahondo confirmed the matter to The Mirror and said they are appealing for assistance to pay his medical bills and to buy medication.

Circumstances are that Gijima was guarding the field from baboons around 2pm with his uncle.

A baboon that was being chased by dogs from another field passed through their field.

The baboon killed one of the dogs during a fight and Gijima decided to run away. He, however, tripped and fell on a fallen tree stub.

The baboon attempted to grab him by the neck and after failing to do so began chewing his arms.

“My brother screamed for help and our uncle ran to his aid and managed to chase the baboon away. The baboon left deep bites on Gijima’s hands,” said Mahondo.

Gijima didn’t immediately go to the hospital and only went after receiving help from a well-wisher.

“My brother needs medication and we don’t have the money. We are appealing for assistance to meet his hospital bills and buy medication,” added Mahondo.

Those who wish to help Gijima can contact his sister Violet Mahondo on 0786788650 or The Mirror Helpline on 0716895703/ 0775691380. Masvingo Mirror