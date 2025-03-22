COVENTRY RETURNS TO HERO'S WELCOME

Hundreds of people are expected to throng the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon to give recently elected International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry a heroine’s welcome.

She ascended to the highest sporting office last week on Wednesday defeating six candidates including Lord Sebastian Coe and Juan Antonio Samaranch who were perceived favourites.

Her feat saw her becoming the first African and woman to lead IOC in its over a century history.

The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) has been co-ordinating the welcome party and when the plane touches down at 4pm, a carnival atmosphere is expected with Zimbabweans welcoming her traditionally, through song and dance.

The IOC elections were held in Greece on Wednesday a historic day to savour which saw sport breaking from the norm with the election of a woman and most importantly from Africa.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans have congratulated the Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport for her latest appointment.

Women’s soccer activist Ms Samukeliso Silengane said her appointment to the throne of Sports Minister was testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to meritocracy.

“Her appointment to the post of minister is testament of her quality as a woman administrator. By rising to the highest office in sport, it shows the President was spot-on to see value in her,” said Silengane.

Silengane said her victory was a big score for women and a challenge for others to rise and assume public office and deliver. She said the feat had come at the right time as women all over the world were enjoying their month.

“She has been a good ambassador for women not only Zimbabwe but the entire world. I have no doubt she will deliver again and prove that women work hard and are driven by results to achieve. Let us see more women ascend to big offices like Minister Coventry has achieved. She has convinced us that women can rise, it is about time we were looked at as equals in sport and life in general,” said Silengane who has previously administered women’s soccer clubs, the association and referees’ body.

Premier Soccer League club FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo described Minister Coventry’s win as a milestone. Sunday Mail