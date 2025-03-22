COVENTRY RETURNS TO HERO'S WELCOME

Hundreds of people are expected to throng the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon to give recently elected International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry a heroine’s welcome.
She ascended to
the highest sporting office last week on Wednesday defeating six candidates
including Lord Sebastian Coe and Juan Antonio Samaranch who were perceived
favourites.
Her feat saw
her becoming the first African and woman to lead IOC in its over a century
history.
The Sport and
Recreation Commission (SRC) has been co-ordinating the welcome party and when
the plane touches down at 4pm, a carnival atmosphere is expected with
Zimbabweans welcoming her traditionally, through song and dance.
The IOC
elections were held in Greece on Wednesday a historic day to savour which saw
sport breaking from the norm with the election of a woman and most importantly
from Africa.
Meanwhile,
Zimbabweans have congratulated the Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport for her latest
appointment.
Women’s soccer
activist Ms Samukeliso Silengane said her appointment to the throne of Sports
Minister was testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to meritocracy.
“Her
appointment to the post of minister is testament of her quality as a woman
administrator. By rising to the highest office in sport, it shows the President
was spot-on to see value in her,” said Silengane.
Silengane said
her victory was a big score for women and a challenge for others to rise and
assume public office and deliver. She said the feat had come at the right time
as women all over the world were enjoying their month.
“She has been a
good ambassador for women not only Zimbabwe but the entire world. I have no
doubt she will deliver again and prove that women work hard and are driven by
results to achieve. Let us see more women ascend to big offices like Minister
Coventry has achieved. She has convinced us that women can rise, it is about
time we were looked at as equals in sport and life in general,” said Silengane
who has previously administered women’s soccer clubs, the association and
referees’ body.
Premier Soccer
League club FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo described Minister
Coventry’s win as a milestone. Sunday Mail
