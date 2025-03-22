WIFE FINDS HUBBY IN BED WITH EX WIFE, KILLS HIM

A Mwenezi woman appeared in court two weeks ago on allegations that she stabbed her husband to death after she trapped him at a love nest with his ex-wife.

Daisy Makanaka Moyo (25) from Headman Mabhena, Chief Negari appeared before Justice Sunsley Zisengwe at the High Court in Masvingo charged with the murder of Talent Golden Masuku (40) on July 10, 2024.

It is the State case that the deceased decided to return to his ex-wife Shingirai Mativenga (44) after one-year separation. The couple had three children.

On July 9, 2024, Masuku and his ex-wife met at Negari Business Centre in Mwenezi and spent the day there. They agreed to put up at the homestead of one of the villagers, Obey Matutu and they were offered a room. At around 5am the following day the two woke up only to see the accused standing outside the hut where they were sleeping.

Moyo then allegedly struck the ex-wife with a log once in the middle of the head and bit her below the chin.

Masuku tried to restrain Moyo by pulling her away from Mativenga. The accused then turned on Masuku, struck him on the head with a log and then stabbed him at the back with a kitchen knife. He fell down and began bleeding heavily, leading to his death.

The accused then pulled out the knife but realizing what she had done, she allegedly knelt down, put Masuku’s head on her knees and tried to wake him up calling him by his name. She then allegedly threatened to do the same on the ex-wife by challenging her to come closer, said Mativenga in court.

Moyo says she stabbed her husband by accident as the two were fighting.

The court was told that the accused had one child with the deceased but she insisted that she had three.

The matter was reported to Police and the body was taken to Mwenezi District Hospital.

The matter was postponed to March 27, 2025. The case was prosecuted by Mike Tembo and Collen Maboke represented the accused. Masvingo Mirror