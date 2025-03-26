COMPLAINTS AGAINST PROSECUTORS SURGE

Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has reaffirmed her department’s dedication to upholding justice, promoting prosecutorial excellence and enhancing efficacy for fairness to always prevail.
In her
inaugural address for 2025, Justice Matanda-Moyo, highlighted the necessity for
swift and quality decision-making among prosecutors to uphold the law
effectively.
She indicated
that, through her department’s Monitoring, Evaluation and Training Unit, her
office received 272 complaints against prosecutors last year.
The department
was established to monitor, inspect and evaluate prosecutors, identify
performance gaps within prosecution and recommend trainings.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo said 252 of the complaints were attended to, while 20 were pending
as of December 31, 2024.
“As Public
Prosecutors, we will reaffirm our commitment to upholding justice, promoting
prosecutorial excellency and enhancing efficacy in our profession.
“The theme
resonates well with our vision of ensuring a just, safe and peaceful society by
2030. It is our duty to uphold the law, protect the vulnerable, and ultimately
ensure that justice is served,” she said.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo said to achieve prosecutorial excellence and efficacy, the
National Prosecuting Authority must prioritise professionalism, be innovative,
accountable and collaborate with other stakeholders.
She said once
the systems function, the public will have confidence.
“We all
cooperate and collaborate for the achievement of the common purpose of ensuring
the proper functions of an effective and efficient justice delivery system. If
the system functions well, the public will have confidence in it.
“It is also
important that we focus on effective case management. We must prioritise cases,
manage workload effectively and ensure timely resolution of matters. Where
there is fairness and justice, the public will align with and abide by court
decisions,” she said.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo highlighted that prosecutors must exhibit highest standards of
ethical behaviour, be honest and demonstrate sound judgment.
She indicated
that they must also constantly train and improve skills, ensure fairness,
impartiality and have respect for victims and accused rights.
“Prosecutors
must be committed to public service. We are public servants and are here to
serve and not to be served. It is, therefore, imperative that prosecutors must
have a strong desire to serve, sometimes with little benefit to ourselves. Our
satisfaction must come from realising what we have achieved in maintaining
public safety and deterring future criminal behaviour.,” she said. Herald
