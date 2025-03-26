WE ARE ENFORCING ORDER : ED TELLS VENDORS

Government’s doors are always open to vendors and those in the informal sector as they play a vital role in the country’s economic development, President Mnangagwa has said.
Demonstrating
his “open door policy”, President Mnangagwa yesterday met with representatives
of vendors at State House in Harare, where issues afflicting the sector were
discussed. The President said the Second Republic’s attempt to formalise the
informal sector should not be perceived as a threat but rather as an initiative
to bring order and sanity to the sector. “As we are all aware, the informal
sector plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s economy, providing livelihoods for
millions of citizens. However, there have been some worrisome trends affecting
the sector, which if left unchecked will have dire ripple effects on our
country and overshadow the important role of this critical sector,” he said.
“An attempt by
Government to formalise your sector, and create decent work spaces should never
be seen by vendors and the informal sector as a direct threat to your survival.
As a Government, our doors are always open and we are always ready to hear your
concerns”.
The President
also called upon vendors and those in the informal sector to complement
Government efforts to bring order and sanity to the crucial sector.
“I trust that
you are also ready to hear our concerns. I hope that this meeting will give
insights to Government officials as we address grievances and explore policy
solutions for both the formalisation and modernisation of this sector, as well
as its integration into the mainstream economy.
“By engaging
with vendors and informal traders, the Government hopes to address their
challenges and create a more conducive business environment,” he said. “Under
my leadership, our national development mantra is Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa,
inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi
balo.”
Lovemore Mudzoki
Secretary of Tuckshops Associations at National Level
"We thank HE President Mnangagwa for accommodating us. We distance ourselves from any demonstrations as this disturbs our work. We should use formal channels of communication availed to us if we have any…
