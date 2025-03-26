WE ARE ENFORCING ORDER : ED TELLS VENDORS



Government’s doors are always open to vendors and those in the informal sector as they play a vital role in the country’s economic development, President Mnangagwa has said.

Demonstrating his “open door policy”, President Mnangagwa yesterday met with representatives of vendors at State House in Harare, where issues afflicting the sector were discussed. The President said the Second Republic’s attempt to formalise the informal sector should not be perceived as a threat but rather as an initiative to bring order and sanity to the sector. “As we are all aware, the informal sector plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s economy, providing livelihoods for millions of citizens. However, there have been some worrisome trends affecting the sector, which if left unchecked will have dire ripple effects on our country and overshadow the important role of this critical sector,” he said.

“An attempt by Government to formalise your sector, and create decent work spaces should never be seen by vendors and the informal sector as a direct threat to your survival. As a Government, our doors are always open and we are always ready to hear your concerns”.

The President also called upon vendors and those in the informal sector to complement Government efforts to bring order and sanity to the crucial sector.

“I trust that you are also ready to hear our concerns. I hope that this meeting will give insights to Government officials as we address grievances and explore policy solutions for both the formalisation and modernisation of this sector, as well as its integration into the mainstream economy.

“By engaging with vendors and informal traders, the Government hopes to address their challenges and create a more conducive business environment,” he said. “Under my leadership, our national development mantra is Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”