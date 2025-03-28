ANOTHER COP KILLED IN BYO

A domestic
violence call in Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb turned deadly yesterday morning when
one of the officers who responded to the distress call was shot dead. Sergeant
Abel Masava (43), stationed at ZRP Tshabalala was shot in the head and he died
while being rushed to hospital.
house where he was shot
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said
investigations were underway.
The incident
occurred at approximately 00:30 hours and the suspects disappeared into the
darkness soon after the shooting.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in
Sizinda suburb, Bulawayo, on March 28, 2025. The officer was in a police
vehicle with a colleague,” said Comm Nyathi.
The blood near
the gate of the house where the incident took place
He said that
the officers had responded to a domestic violence complaint when Sergeant
Masava was shot. Upon arriving at the residence, the officers found the gate
locked. While the other officer only identified as Constable Magaya was
knocking on the gate, the late Sergeant Masava, who was leaning against the
police vehicle, noticed five men dressed in black walking past. He stopped
them, requesting identification and inquiring about their movements.
Suddenly, one
of the men produced a firearm and shot Sergeant Masava in the head. He
collapsed and the suspects fled the scene. Constable Magaya immediately
reported the incident to the Officer-in-Charge at ZRP Tshabalala.
Officers from
the station, the Dog Section and the Criminal Investigation Department’s
Homicide Unit attended the scene. They found Sergeant Masava lying on the
ground outside the gate where they intended to assist the caller. He was still
breathing at the time.
Sergeant Masava
was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he was pronounced dead on
arrival. An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway, and authorities
are appealing for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the
suspects,” said Comm Nyathi.
Sizinda
residents said they heard the gunshots but were too frightened to investigate.
“It happened in
the dead of the night. We heard a loud crack like a gunshot, followed by the
sound of people running. We didn’t dare come out to see what was happening
because we were terrified. We only noticed later a heavy police presence and
knew something serious had occurred. In the morning, we saw blood near the gate
of the house where the incident took place,” said a resident who refused to be
named. Chronicle
