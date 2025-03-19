BUSINESS AS USUAL : VENDORS DEFY DIRECTIVE

It was business as usual for vendors operating in Bulawayo’s central business district (CBD) yesterday, as they defied the local authority’s directive to relocate to the newly designated vending areas.
Council
officials were also in no show to implement the relocation process, prompting
vendors to go about their business unfazed.
Bulawayo Town
Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, in a statement on Wednesday, said all traders
operating along 5th Avenue will immediately be relocated to the Bhakta’s 2
Site, located along Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue.
However, as
early as 6AM vendors had begun going about their business, laying out their
wares on city pavements and along 5th Avenue, keeping a watchful eye for
municipal police in the event the relocation process was to take effect.
Pushcart operators also went about their business ferrying wares from various
points around the city.
While some
vendors expressed a willingness to move if the process is organised, others
raised concerns about the expenses involved in relocating and establishing
themselves in a new location. Others vowed not to move arguing that they have
invested a lot in their business.
The city
council’s announcement on Tuesday had sparked worries among vendors about their
future, with many fearing the move could jeopardise their customer base.
“I can
understand the council’s intentions but they need to consider the people who
rely on this space. We are not just numbers, we are families. We rely on this
street to make ends meet.
“Some, if not
most of us, are widows and care for our families and extended families. The
little we make here goes a long way in sustaining our well-being,” said Miss
Nomalanga Maphosa.
Another vendor
who preferred anonymity said Bulawayo City Council had lost its conscience
saying forcing people to move without making prior arrangements is inhuman.
“We have been
tossed around for far too long over this issue. We have lost far too much money
to some of these so-called representatives from the council guaranteeing us a
safe space to operate. “What then happens to that? It is not like BCC is not
aware of these arrangements since most of these monies were being paid to their
employees,” alleged the vendor.
Mr Tendai
Charuka, a vendor’s representative, said the move to relocate vendors will be
welcome if the council meets its obligations to build standard bays, with sheds
and ablution facilities.
“Vendors will
be willing to move if no corners are being cut or favour individuals and
groups. They have invested a lot in the avenue and this decision by the council
will set them back a long way,” he said.
“However, if it
is to be the fate then let it be as long as all vendors are moved in a peaceful
and civilised manner,” said Mr Charuka.
He accused the
local authority of taking advantage of Local Government and Public Works
Minister Daniel Garwe’s directive to evict vendors from their places of
operation.
“He (Minister
Garwe) only spoke of night vendors. He said the move is meant to address the
growing incidence of night vending across the country.
“The minister
in his statement said the surge in unregulated informal trading in the
country’s CBDs has resulted in increased pedestrian traffic, widespread
littering and disturbances to established businesses within the CBD, making the
cities unattractive to investors. So, what BCC is trying to do is not fair,”
said Mr Charuka.
The council
also banned pushcarts from the CBD in line with the recent Government directive
to restore sanity and clear city centres of illegal informal trading activity.
The decision
follows widespread concerns over rampant illegal vending operations in towns
and cities including night vending and pushcarts, which have been blamed for
frustrating formal business operations, harbouring criminality, indiscriminate
littering and violations of public health and safety regulations. Chronicle
