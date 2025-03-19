BUSINESS AS USUAL : VENDORS DEFY DIRECTIVE



It was business as usual for vendors operating in Bulawayo’s central business district (CBD) yesterday, as they defied the local authority’s directive to relocate to the newly designated vending areas.

Council officials were also in no show to implement the relocation process, prompting vendors to go about their business unfazed.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, in a statement on Wednesday, said all traders operating along 5th Avenue will immediately be relocated to the Bhakta’s 2 Site, located along Lobengula Street and 2nd Avenue.

However, as early as 6AM vendors had begun going about their business, laying out their wares on city pavements and along 5th Avenue, keeping a watchful eye for municipal police in the event the relocation process was to take effect. Pushcart operators also went about their business ferrying wares from various points around the city.

While some vendors expressed a willingness to move if the process is organised, others raised concerns about the expenses involved in relocating and establishing themselves in a new location. Others vowed not to move arguing that they have invested a lot in their business.

The city council’s announcement on Tuesday had sparked worries among vendors about their future, with many fearing the move could jeopardise their customer base.

“I can understand the council’s intentions but they need to consider the people who rely on this space. We are not just numbers, we are families. We rely on this street to make ends meet.

“Some, if not most of us, are widows and care for our families and extended families. The little we make here goes a long way in sustaining our well-being,” said Miss Nomalanga Maphosa.

Another vendor who preferred anonymity said Bulawayo City Council had lost its conscience saying forcing people to move without making prior arrangements is inhuman.

“We have been tossed around for far too long over this issue. We have lost far too much money to some of these so-called representatives from the council guaranteeing us a safe space to operate. “What then happens to that? It is not like BCC is not aware of these arrangements since most of these monies were being paid to their employees,” alleged the vendor.

Mr Tendai Charuka, a vendor’s representative, said the move to relocate vendors will be welcome if the council meets its obligations to build standard bays, with sheds and ablution facilities.

“Vendors will be willing to move if no corners are being cut or favour individuals and groups. They have invested a lot in the avenue and this decision by the council will set them back a long way,” he said.

“However, if it is to be the fate then let it be as long as all vendors are moved in a peaceful and civilised manner,” said Mr Charuka.

He accused the local authority of taking advantage of Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe’s directive to evict vendors from their places of operation.

“He (Minister Garwe) only spoke of night vendors. He said the move is meant to address the growing incidence of night vending across the country.

“The minister in his statement said the surge in unregulated informal trading in the country’s CBDs has resulted in increased pedestrian traffic, widespread littering and disturbances to established businesses within the CBD, making the cities unattractive to investors. So, what BCC is trying to do is not fair,” said Mr Charuka.

The council also banned pushcarts from the CBD in line with the recent Government directive to restore sanity and clear city centres of illegal informal trading activity.

The decision follows widespread concerns over rampant illegal vending operations in towns and cities including night vending and pushcarts, which have been blamed for frustrating formal business operations, harbouring criminality, indiscriminate littering and violations of public health and safety regulations. Chronicle