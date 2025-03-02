JOURNALISTS ARE RPOTECTED IN ZIM, SAYS MINISTER

Information minister, Jefran Muswere says journalists must be consistently protected in Zimbabwe.
But he said
advocating the overthrow of a democratically elected Government falls outside
the bounds of media freedom.
Speaking at the
third-anniversary celebration of 3Ktv at their Harare offices on Friday, Dr
Muswere underscored the importance of comprehending the constitutional
framework governing media operations, as the nation progresses towards Vision
2030.
Section 61 of
the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the media, and Section 62
pertains to access to information, yet neither confers the right to agitate for
the overthrow of the lawful Government.
“We should also
be unequivocally clear regarding the supreme law of the country; the right to
broadcast the overthrow of a legitimate and democratic Government does not
exist within our Constitution. The media freedom and freedom of expression we
enjoy should be guarded jealously, and we should consistently protect our
journalists,” he said.
Dr Muswere
affirmed that the Zimbabwe Media Commission and his ministry would continue to
collaborate with journalists and the media to provide guidance to all media
houses and facilitate their growth.
“However, while
we uphold our constitutional obligation regarding freedom of expression, we
must also recognise that the growth of the media industry is predicated on
ethics, ethos and factual accuracy.
“We are the
architects of our destiny, which is why the President has consistently
emphasised ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ (a nation is built by its own people).
Every member of the fourth estate bears this responsibility,” he said.
Dr Muswere said
media ethics remained the bedrock of journalism.
“It is an
opportunity to verify and ensure that the sources of information we generate
and utilise are credible. This will ensure that the robustness and growth of
the media industry continue on a positive trajectory,” he said.
“As a
Government, we have implemented a range of legislative, policy and
infrastructure initiatives to support media plurality and diversity in our
country, as we endeavour to inform, educate and entertain the nation.”
Dr Muswere
acknowledged that, as the Government works towards amendments to the
Broadcasting Services Act, it is cognisant of the challenges that have impeded
the growth of the media industry.
“However, what
is an adversary? What is success? It is the capacity and determination to
overcome adversity, to possess the leadership that will direct, manage, plan,
organise and control the resources of institutions.
“I have had the opportunity to familiarise myself extensively with 3Ktv studios. This is where technology converges with human capital development, in terms of miniaturising and modernising our studios, as we progress towards an upper middle-income society with a knowledgeable and informed populace,” he said. Sunday Mail
