JOURNALISTS ARE RPOTECTED IN ZIM, SAYS MINISTER

Information minister, Jefran Muswere says journalists must be consistently protected in Zimbabwe.

But he said advocating the overthrow of a democratically elected Government falls outside the bounds of media freedom.

Speaking at the third-anniversary celebration of 3Ktv at their Harare offices on Friday, Dr Muswere underscored the importance of comprehending the constitutional framework governing media operations, as the nation progresses towards Vision 2030.

Section 61 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the media, and Section 62 pertains to access to information, yet neither confers the right to agitate for the overthrow of the lawful Government.

“We should also be unequivocally clear regarding the supreme law of the country; the right to broadcast the overthrow of a legitimate and democratic Government does not exist within our Constitution. The media freedom and freedom of expression we enjoy should be guarded jealously, and we should consistently protect our journalists,” he said.

Dr Muswere affirmed that the Zimbabwe Media Commission and his ministry would continue to collaborate with journalists and the media to provide guidance to all media houses and facilitate their growth.

“However, while we uphold our constitutional obligation regarding freedom of expression, we must also recognise that the growth of the media industry is predicated on ethics, ethos and factual accuracy.

“We are the architects of our destiny, which is why the President has consistently emphasised ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ (a nation is built by its own people). Every member of the fourth estate bears this responsibility,” he said.

Dr Muswere said media ethics remained the bedrock of journalism.

“It is an opportunity to verify and ensure that the sources of information we generate and utilise are credible. This will ensure that the robustness and growth of the media industry continue on a positive trajectory,” he said.

“As a Government, we have implemented a range of legislative, policy and infrastructure initiatives to support media plurality and diversity in our country, as we endeavour to inform, educate and entertain the nation.”

Dr Muswere acknowledged that, as the Government works towards amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act, it is cognisant of the challenges that have impeded the growth of the media industry.

“However, what is an adversary? What is success? It is the capacity and determination to overcome adversity, to possess the leadership that will direct, manage, plan, organise and control the resources of institutions.

“I have had the opportunity to familiarise myself extensively with 3Ktv studios. This is where technology converges with human capital development, in terms of miniaturising and modernising our studios, as we progress towards an upper middle-income society with a knowledgeable and informed populace,” he said. Sunday Mail