ITS A PUBLICITY STUNT : RELIGIOUS LEADERS SLAM MAKANDIWA

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has raised the ire of fellow spiritual leaders after he challenged them to prophesy what will be in his pocket on Sunday for a reward of US$1 million.

While several religious leaders have accepted the challenge, several others have viewed Makandiwa’s challenge as an attention-seeking stunt.

They said Makandiwa should not play with God. Leader of Johanne The Fifth of Africa, Andby Makururu, who claims to have millions followers in Zimbabwe and abroad, said Makandiwa’s stunt was anti-Christ.

“I don’t want to talk about such issues because they are making a fool out of God,” Makururu said.

“This is anti-Christ. People should not do this.” Chitungwiza-based clergyman Miracle Paul questioned the logic behind the US$1 million bet outside attention seeking.

“This is not how God’s work operates,” Paul said. “If he wants that, I also challenge him to come to a neutral venue and be part of the challenge. “We find independent people, who bring bags and we tell them what is inside.”

Controversial preacher Passion Java challenged Makandiwa to heal people living with disabilities if he is a true prophet.

“On Saturday, Mr Makandiwa, I will bring a person with mobility impairment. If you manage to make them walk, I will give you US$10 million,” Java said.

Traditional healer Arnold Mulambo (Sekuru Gachidza) said modern-day self-styled prophets were pretenders, who went underground for spiritual initiation. Newsday