ITS A PUBLICITY STUNT : RELIGIOUS LEADERS SLAM MAKANDIWA

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has raised the ire of fellow spiritual leaders after he challenged them to prophesy what will be in his pocket on Sunday for a reward of US$1 million.
While several
religious leaders have accepted the challenge, several others have viewed
Makandiwa’s challenge as an attention-seeking stunt.
They said
Makandiwa should not play with God. Leader of Johanne The Fifth of Africa,
Andby Makururu, who claims to have millions followers in Zimbabwe and abroad,
said Makandiwa’s stunt was anti-Christ.
“I don’t want
to talk about such issues because they are making a fool out of God,” Makururu
said.
“This is
anti-Christ. People should not do this.” Chitungwiza-based clergyman Miracle
Paul questioned the logic behind the US$1 million bet outside attention
seeking.
“This is not
how God’s work operates,” Paul said. “If he wants that, I also challenge him to
come to a neutral venue and be part of the challenge. “We find independent
people, who bring bags and we tell them what is inside.”
Controversial
preacher Passion Java challenged Makandiwa to heal people living with
disabilities if he is a true prophet.
“On Saturday,
Mr Makandiwa, I will bring a person with mobility impairment. If you manage to
make them walk, I will give you US$10 million,” Java said.
Traditional
healer Arnold Mulambo (Sekuru Gachidza) said modern-day self-styled prophets
were pretenders, who went underground for spiritual initiation. Newsday
WATCH | A Zimbabwean prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has issued a bold challenge, inviting prophets, sangomas (traditional healers), and spiritualists to publicly demonstrate their supernatural abilities.— Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) March 5, 2025
To win, participants must correctly identify the object he places in his… pic.twitter.com/nNrPReZcYG
