NO FOREX SHORTAGES IN ZIM : RBZ

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said there is no shortage of foreign currency in the economy and even pointed out that supply exceeded demand from entities with valid foreign invoices.

RBZ Governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, said that the foreign currency realised from export surrender exceeded market demand, indicating that valid export requirements were being met.

This contradicts occasional complaints from businesses about foreign currency shortages in the market, which allege that banks are unable to honour foreign invoices due to a lack of available foreign currency.

Exporters are required to surrender 30 percent of their export proceeds to the central bank at the prevailing exchange rate. This ensures the availability of foreign currency for non-exporting entities that require it to import critical inputs for their operations, and also provides exporters with local currency to meet their domestic obligations, such as statutory payments and taxes.

“We went into the market (last week Thursday) as the central bank to sell forex from the export surrender,” said Dr Mushayavanhu. “We went (into the market) with a figure of about US$20 million.

“The banks were only able to buy US$15 million. In other words, that was the demand that was there in the market to clear all the outstanding invoices.

“Right now, as we speak, if there is anyone who has an import invoice or who has a foreign payment that they need to make outside the country and has not made it, they can go to their bank and it will be honoured because we do not have a foreign exchange problem. The supply of foreign exchange in this market compared to the demand is higher,” Dr Mushayavanhu added.

The central bank utilises export surrender proceeds to provide liquidity to the market, complementing the foreign currency accessible through the Willing Buyer Willing Seller platform.

Nevertheless, businesses have reported difficulties in accessing foreign currency due to shortages.

Meanwhile, Dr Mushayavanhu urged informal businesses to formalise their operations to obtain loans at reasonable rates and benefit from the Government-supported funding facilities.

Responding to audience questions during a podcast interview with ZTN Prime recently, regarding the eligibility of informal businesses to access funding under the Targeted Finance Facility (TFF), the RBZ governor said it was possible, provided the businesses have bank accounts, a critical component of formalisation.

Dr Mushayavanhu also strongly encouraged the public to deposit their money in formal banking institutions, highlighting the inherent risks associated with keeping cash at home.

He noted the growing robbery acts targeting individuals holding significant amounts of cash outside of banks.

“You can do mattress banking, but we are increasingly seeing robberies taking place. Your money is safer in the bank.,” he said.

“We have put in place measures where you can get interest on your investment in the bank.”

Dr Mushayavanhu further pointed to the financial benefits of banking, noting that banks offered interest on deposits, allowing individuals to earn returns on their deposits.

He also raised concerns about the circulation of counterfeit currency within the informal sector, a risk that banks are equipped to mitigate.

Dr Mushayavanhu acknowledged the need for increased incentives to encourage greater public participation in the formal banking system.

The episodes of hyperinflation in the country have negatively impacted the savings culture, as people’s savings were wiped in 2008 out due to inflation.

While the Government has legalised the multi-currency regime until 2030, when the economy is expected to have fully de-dollarised, giving depositors the freedom to continue to save in more stable currencies such as the US dollar, higher charges on bank transactions continue to discourage depositors. Herald