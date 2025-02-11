ZUMA THREATENS TO EXPEL DAUGHTER



Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is on a tight leash from her father and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) President Jacob Zuma after she insulted the party's secretary general, Floyd Shivambu on X.

Zuma-Sambudla infamously told Shivambu to f*** off and posted that he is the worst thing that happened to MK Party.

She was swiftly reprimanded for her behaviour on social media, told to apologise immediately and threatened with expulsion if she does not do so. The party's supporters have not taken kindly to the post and have also come out in support of Shivambu, claiming that Zuma-Sambudla is not well-versed in politics and is a beneficiary of nepotism.

"Duduzile Zuma has no political education. She's going to destroy all the work that has went into building the MK Party. She thinks the party is some family stokvel. Wait and see," reacted X user, MbawoLive.