MAFUME THREATENED WITH DEATH

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume says he has been threatened with death following corruption revelations at the Justice Maphios Chedaled commission of inquiry.

In an interview with NewsDay, Harare mayor Mafume yesterday accused executive assistant to the town clerk Matthew Marara of threatening to take unspecified action against him.

“Yes, l confirm that in my phone l have death threats from Marara. He knows where l stay and l not only fear for myself but my family. He even claims to have protection from authorities so nothing can be done to him,” he said.

In the messages, Marara accuses Mafume of using him to fight head of district administration Fani Machipisa who died late last year, a few months after an acrimonious fallout over the allocation of stands.

Marara said former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba used to fight him but suffered the consequences and was no longer at Town House.

“It will not end well, good afternoon. Gomba used to do that and what was the end result . . . peace is important, remember what I told you in your office in Belvedere when Gomba got me arrested. I cannot be beaten and continue watching,” the message read.

“You (Mafume) used me to deal with Machipisa and now you repay me by turning the gun on me. Soldiers entered a village and raped the entire woman (sic), except one who resisted the soldier, killed him and cut off his head.” Newsday