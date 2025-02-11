ED SACKS MASH EAST MINISTER

President Mnangagwa has relieved Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Apollonia Munzverengwi of her duties and appointed Itayi Ndudzo to replace her.

The removal from office and appointment, which are with immediate effect, were announced by the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

Minister Munzverengi’s removal was done in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution while Mr Ndudzo’s appointment was in terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.