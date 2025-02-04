ZiG : RBZ GOES AFTER SHOPS

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it will widen its ongoing blitz on businesses across the country, defying the Government directive to accept the use of multicurrency, which also includes embracing the local currency, the ZiG, as a legal tender at the official rate when pricing products.
The operation,
which was hitherto confined to Harare and its environs, will be extended to
other provinces during the first quarter of the year as part of enforcing
financial laws.
In an
interview, RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said when the Government enacts
policies, it expects businesses and the general public to comply with the
regulations.
On the
financial side, these policies are enforced by the Financial Intelligence Unit
(FIU) and other Government units that have instruments to deal with such
malpractices.
“It should be
noted that FIU monitoring and compliance operations have hitherto been
concentrated in Harare and its environs, but beginning the first quarter of
2025, the FIU is expanding its enforcement operations into Bulawayo and other
provincial capital cities,” said Dr Mushayavanhu.
“Some of the
measures include heavy penalties for organisations that violate the exchange
control regulations, and this will greatly improve compliance across the board.
The FIU continues to urge the public to report issues of non-compliance, and
they will swiftly respond as necessary.”
Dr Mushayavanhu
said in promoting compliance, efforts by the FIU are beginning to bear fruit as
some areas witness increasing levels of compliance in the smaller shops that
are now accepting the local currency.
“Compliance is
a confidence issue, and the RBZ continues to refine its monetary policy to
achieve and maintain price and exchange rate stability, and confidence will be
restored in the transacting public,” he said.
Dr Mushayavanhu
noted that while the informal sector compliance levels are still far below the
formal sector, it is encouraging to note that the trend is improving.
“The Government
is working towards increasing usage of local currency in all parts of the
country including for settlement of taxes, purchase and sale of goods and
services in local currency.
“It is,
however, important to take cognisance of the increased reliance on digital or
electronic payment methods over cash, which has, to an extent, seen a reduction
in the demand for cash and resultantly lower the proportion of cash in
circulation to broad money,” he said.
Dr Mushayavanhu said the foreign exchange market has been liberalised to reflect free market forces, adding that there should be no incentive for trading on the parallel market.
“It has been noted that cases of exchange
control-related violations have significantly declined over the last quarter of
2024, aligning with the exchange rate stability that has been obtained,” he
said.
“RBZ will
continue to implement measures to augment the current stability and will remain
mindful of balancing currency and price stability with economic growth.”
