EMMERSON MNANGAGWA LAW SCHOOL SET TO OPEN



The Midlands State University (MSU)’s Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe is expected to be open for business in August this year with construction on site progressing well.

With all necessary materials on site and over 300 workers engaged, MSU is confident of meeting the deadline and completing the project successfully.

Engineers from Masvingo Polytechnic College are also on site to work on roofing the sections that have reached roofing level.

The MSU Law School will also house other faculties including agriculture and architecture and is expected to recruit more than 1 000 students upon completion.

The law school, a brainchild of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, is poised to become a beacon of academic excellence, attracting brilliant legal minds from across the nation and beyond.

The project will not only bolster Zimbabwe’s legal landscape but also serve as a shining tribute to the President’s unwavering dedication to education and national development.

The state-of-the-art law school, is expected to be one of the finest schools in Africa. Pro Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Campus Development at MSU Dr Gift Manyatera, said they were grateful to Kwekwe City Council for donating the piece of land for the sole purpose of the construction of the law school.

Besides the faculty of law, he said the campus will also house faculties of agriculture and natural resources as well as that of the built environment.

The self-contained double- storey campus will have lecture rooms, moot courts, library, hostels, kitchen, hospital and staff quarters, among other key infrastructure. Chronicle