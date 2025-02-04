EMMERSON MNANGAGWA LAW SCHOOL SET TO OPEN

The Midlands State University (MSU)’s Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School in Kwekwe is expected to be open for business in August this year with construction on site progressing well.
With all
necessary materials on site and over 300 workers engaged, MSU is confident of
meeting the deadline and completing the project successfully.
Engineers from
Masvingo Polytechnic College are also on site to work on roofing the sections
that have reached roofing level.
The MSU Law
School will also house other faculties including agriculture and architecture
and is expected to recruit more than 1 000 students upon completion.
The law school,
a brainchild of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, is poised to become
a beacon of academic excellence, attracting brilliant legal minds from across
the nation and beyond.
The project
will not only bolster Zimbabwe’s legal landscape but also serve as a shining
tribute to the President’s unwavering dedication to education and national
development.
The
state-of-the-art law school, is expected to be one of the finest schools in
Africa. Pro Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Campus Development at MSU Dr
Gift Manyatera, said they were grateful to Kwekwe City Council for donating the
piece of land for the sole purpose of the construction of the law school.
Besides the
faculty of law, he said the campus will also house faculties of agriculture and
natural resources as well as that of the built environment.
The
self-contained double- storey campus will have lecture rooms, moot courts,
library, hostels, kitchen, hospital and staff quarters, among other key
infrastructure. Chronicle
