BABY STOLEN FROM GUTU HOUSE

A Gutu family is traumatised after their four-month-old baby was stolen from their house, only to be found the following morning in a nearby bush unharmed.
Masvingo
Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the
incident to TellZim News and encouraged parents to look after children.
“I confirm the
incident whereby Primrose Magagade’s baby was kidnapped. I encourage parents to
look after their children and make sure that they are safe. People should not
leave infants alone because they cannot think on their own or even take action
when in danger,” said Dhewa.
Circumstances
are that on January 31, 2025 around 1400 hours Magagade (18) went to the well
to fetch water leaving her baby in her bedroom, locked the doors and hid the
keys.
When she
returned, the door was unlocked and keys were on the door. She found that the
baby was missing together with baby blankets and 10 kilograms of mealie meal.
Magagade told
her mother, and a search was conducted but the baby could not be found, leading
them to report the matter to the police.
The following
morning, at around 0400 hours, Magagade went to fetch water with her little
brother aged 12 where they heard people making noise in a nearby bush.
They heard a
baby crying in the bush close to the well, after which they ran home to tell
their parents. They then returned with their parents and found the baby by the
roadside next to a sack of mealie meal.
The baby was wrapped in a towel and its had mosquito bite marks. The baby was subsequently breastfed without any difficulties, after which they took it to Nerupiri Clinic for a health checkup. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment