BABY STOLEN FROM GUTU HOUSE

A Gutu family is traumatised after their four-month-old baby was stolen from their house, only to be found the following morning in a nearby bush unharmed.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to TellZim News and encouraged parents to look after children.

“I confirm the incident whereby Primrose Magagade’s baby was kidnapped. I encourage parents to look after their children and make sure that they are safe. People should not leave infants alone because they cannot think on their own or even take action when in danger,” said Dhewa.

Circumstances are that on January 31, 2025 around 1400 hours Magagade (18) went to the well to fetch water leaving her baby in her bedroom, locked the doors and hid the keys.

When she returned, the door was unlocked and keys were on the door. She found that the baby was missing together with baby blankets and 10 kilograms of mealie meal.

Magagade told her mother, and a search was conducted but the baby could not be found, leading them to report the matter to the police.

The following morning, at around 0400 hours, Magagade went to fetch water with her little brother aged 12 where they heard people making noise in a nearby bush.

They heard a baby crying in the bush close to the well, after which they ran home to tell their parents. They then returned with their parents and found the baby by the roadside next to a sack of mealie meal.

The baby was wrapped in a towel and its had mosquito bite marks. The baby was subsequently breastfed without any difficulties, after which they took it to Nerupiri Clinic for a health checkup. TellZimNews