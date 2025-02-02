ZANU PF SET TO EXPEL TWO MPs

Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa is in trouble with his party and Zanu PF has started activating its structures for a by-election in the constituency.
Last week, Zanu
PF held meetings in various wards and told supporters that Ganyiwa was fired
and they should prepare to have a new MP. Some of the meetings were held at
Chinyika, Mandeya and Makudo where local leadership addressed supporters on the
issue.
Ganyiwa’s
mobile was unreachable for a comment and he didn’t respond to messages sent on
his WhatsApp.
Gutu East Ward
4 Councillor, Philip Tagwirei Garirai said a provincial committee was going
around the constituency holding meetings. He however, said no meeting was held
in his ward and he doesn’t know the meeting’s agenda.
Zanu PF
Masvingo spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe said a delegation from the provincial
coordinating committee (PCC) is going around all constituencies unpacking
resolutions made at the party’s national congress in Bulawayo last year.
Zanu PF,
Masvingo Provincial chairman Rabson Mavhenyengwa said Ganyiwa is under
prohibition and there is no by-election in Gutu East.
Pro-Chamisa
Gutu Cluster chairperson, Godfrey Madzikanda said he is not aware of any
pending by-election in Gutu East. If it turns out that there is any, the party
will sit down and decide on the way forward.
The Mirror is
aware that Ganyiwa recently appeared before the party provincial disciplinary
committee for failing to reprimand party supporters who attack leadership in a
WhatsApp group. Appearing at the same time before the hearing was Roy Bhila who
The Mirror also understands has been recommended for dismissal from the party.
Ganyiwa was
given a 21-day prohibition order from the party from December 13, 2024, until
the finalisation of his case. Ganyiwa who is also the party’s provincial
secretary for business development has four charges.
He is accused
of holding a ‘secret’ meeting at his homestead without informing or inviting
district and provincial party structures which is tantamount to disloyalty. He
is charged for promoting factionalism by inviting party members from other
constituencies to the said meetings.
Ganyiwa, a
popular former Star FM DJ is also accused of boasting that he doesn’t take
orders from the district and provincial hierarchies because he is connected to
national executive members.
Chiredzi North
MP Roy Bhila faced three charges including calling a party member a ‘big fool’.
Provincial
party spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe confirmed the prohibitions to The Mirror
adding that no one was above or bigger than the party.
“You are in a
WhatsApp group which you call Gutu East Constituency Group where your members
denigrate party leadership willy-nilly and you don’t reprimand them. The
utterances and behaviour of those group members cause havoc in the party but
you as an MP are doing nothing to contain the situation,” reads one of
Ganyiwa’s charge sheet signed by the provincial disciplinary chairman, Trust
Mugabe and dated November 27, 2024.
Bhila who also
serves as the party’s provincial secretary for finance is accused of sending
goons to assault party members at a rally, calling a party member a ‘big fool’
and ‘zibenzi chairo’ and allegedly not supporting Government development
agenda. Masvingo Mirror
