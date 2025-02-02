ZANU PF SET TO EXPEL TWO MPs

Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa is in trouble with his party and Zanu PF has started activating its structures for a by-election in the constituency.

Last week, Zanu PF held meetings in various wards and told supporters that Ganyiwa was fired and they should prepare to have a new MP. Some of the meetings were held at Chinyika, Mandeya and Makudo where local leadership addressed supporters on the issue.

Ganyiwa’s mobile was unreachable for a comment and he didn’t respond to messages sent on his WhatsApp.

Gutu East Ward 4 Councillor, Philip Tagwirei Garirai said a provincial committee was going around the constituency holding meetings. He however, said no meeting was held in his ward and he doesn’t know the meeting’s agenda.

Zanu PF Masvingo spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe said a delegation from the provincial coordinating committee (PCC) is going around all constituencies unpacking resolutions made at the party’s national congress in Bulawayo last year.

Zanu PF, Masvingo Provincial chairman Rabson Mavhenyengwa said Ganyiwa is under prohibition and there is no by-election in Gutu East.

Pro-Chamisa Gutu Cluster chairperson, Godfrey Madzikanda said he is not aware of any pending by-election in Gutu East. If it turns out that there is any, the party will sit down and decide on the way forward.

The Mirror is aware that Ganyiwa recently appeared before the party provincial disciplinary committee for failing to reprimand party supporters who attack leadership in a WhatsApp group. Appearing at the same time before the hearing was Roy Bhila who The Mirror also understands has been recommended for dismissal from the party.

Ganyiwa was given a 21-day prohibition order from the party from December 13, 2024, until the finalisation of his case. Ganyiwa who is also the party’s provincial secretary for business development has four charges.

He is accused of holding a ‘secret’ meeting at his homestead without informing or inviting district and provincial party structures which is tantamount to disloyalty. He is charged for promoting factionalism by inviting party members from other constituencies to the said meetings.

Ganyiwa, a popular former Star FM DJ is also accused of boasting that he doesn’t take orders from the district and provincial hierarchies because he is connected to national executive members.

Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila faced three charges including calling a party member a ‘big fool’.

Provincial party spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe confirmed the prohibitions to The Mirror adding that no one was above or bigger than the party.

“You are in a WhatsApp group which you call Gutu East Constituency Group where your members denigrate party leadership willy-nilly and you don’t reprimand them. The utterances and behaviour of those group members cause havoc in the party but you as an MP are doing nothing to contain the situation,” reads one of Ganyiwa’s charge sheet signed by the provincial disciplinary chairman, Trust Mugabe and dated November 27, 2024.

Bhila who also serves as the party’s provincial secretary for finance is accused of sending goons to assault party members at a rally, calling a party member a ‘big fool’ and ‘zibenzi chairo’ and allegedly not supporting Government development agenda. Masvingo Mirror