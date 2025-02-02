CHIWENGA : CATHOLICISM GUIDES ME



VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga says his deep-rooted connection with the Roman Catholic Church and spirituality is his primary motivation which fuels his service to the nation as per the Christian dictates of honest and selfless hard work.

The VP said this after his induction into the Roman Catholic guild at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception at the House of Nazareth in Harare yesterday, an occasion that marked a milestone in his life of faith.

Accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, it was a special family event as the VP was inducted together with four of his sons, Dr Kudzai Chiwenga and Messrs Tawanda Chiwenga, Kudakwashe Chiwenga and Takudzwa Chiwenga.

Speaking to The Herald after his induction, the VP said the church plays a key role in moulding the family institution which in turn morphs into love, peace and national cohesion and unity, which are key components for national development.

“I was baptised soon after my birth on the 2nd of July 1956 and I have been a Catholic ever since,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Fast forward when I went to the war of liberation in 1973, I never stopped my Catholicism, I went to war with my rosary and I came back with it”.

Asked how he balances his busy national assignments and the church, the VP said: “If I am not mistaken, I am one of the first people to be in the office, I come to work early and my commitment to the church serves as a motivation to my work”.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga after being adorned with a sash marking his induction into the Roman Catholic guild in Harare yesterday. Picture Mukudzei Chingwere

He, however, acknowledged that his demanding career often kept him from regular church attendance and was quick to note that getting the opportunity to be finally inducted into the guild was a long-cherished desire he has carried for long.

“During the time of the war and even after when my work did not permit, people did not see me a lot at church but whenever the time permitted, I would then go to church,” said VP Chiwenga.

“As a family we have been doing a number of pilgrimages and we continue to do that, what I had not done was to join the guilds, it was because of the nature of my job.

“But now I have decided to join and I had wanted to do that long back, and I have started now with the first phase and I will go through the entire process”.

The guild system in the Catholic Church encourages members to deepen their faith through prayer and education while building fellowship among parishioners.

St Gerrard Parish Priest, Father Mark Chikuni, presided over the guilds’ induction mass. Herald