MINISTER IS MENTALLY UNHINGED, SAYS WAR VET

Outspoken war veteran and Zanu PF central committee member, Blessed Geza says Local Government minister Daniel Garwe is mentally unbalanced.

“If you looked at his eyes while he was speaking, they looked like a torch, and from one glance, you can tell that he is not mentally balanced,” Geza told The Standard.

Asked if he has evidence that Garwe was a mental health patient, Geza said: “I can prove that in court. If he continues, I will beat him up. I will go to his office and thoroughly beat him.”

The firebrand war veteran, who was among the first people to boldly call for the ouster of Mugabe in 2017, said Garwe already has a place at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“We know Garwe is stealing land from councils and his time will come. He should stop misleading people that I will be arrested, for what, I have gone through court processes and I was acquitted. This is what happens when someone like him forgets to take his pills.”

Information minister Jenfan Muswere on Friday also attacked Geza for his comments.

Geza said Muswere was being childishly excitable. Standard