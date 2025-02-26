WIFE BASHED FOR PARTYING WITHOUT HUBBY'S PERMISSION

Bhekisani
Maphosa, of Entumbane suburb, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to
physical abuse by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Learnear Khumalo.
He was
sentenced to 10 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years on
condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period. The
remaining four months were suspended on condition that he pay a US$300 fine or
its equivalent in local currency through the clerk of court by 30 March.
The prosecutor
Ms Mandrela Chisiiwa, said the incident occurred on 5 February at a house in
Entumbane.
“It was around
3pm when Maphosa confronted Ms Shamiso George about a party she had attended
the previous day in Lobengula.
A
misunderstanding ensued, and Maphosa demanded to check Ms George’s cellphone,”
said Ms Chisiiwa.
She told the
court that Maphosa insisted on checking the cellphone, claiming he wanted to
confirm her faithfulness.
“When Ms George
refused, Maphosa became violent and punched her before using a leather belt to
beat her all over her body,” said Ms Chisiiwa.
The court heard
that Ms George did not seek medical attention as there were no serious
injuries.
In a separate
but similar case, a 30-year-old Bulawayo man was sentenced to 18 months in
prison for assaulting his 33-year-old girlfriend over suspected infidelity.
Charles Gumbo
of Pumula South suburb was convicted by Ms Khumalo.
The prosecutor,
Ms Chisiiwa said Gumbo confronted Ms Portia Mutakiwa about allegations of
unfaithfulness.
“The two had a
misunderstanding which escalated, leading to Gumbo assaulting Ms Mutakiwa with
a whip and a knobkerrie,” she said.
The court heard
that Ms Mutakiwa did not seek medical attention following the assault.
Chronicle
