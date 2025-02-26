WIFE BASHED FOR PARTYING WITHOUT HUBBY'S PERMISSION

A 35-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been ordered to pay a US$300 fine after assaulting his wife for attending a party without informing him and later refusing to let him check her cellphone.

Bhekisani Maphosa, of Entumbane suburb, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Learnear Khumalo.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period. The remaining four months were suspended on condition that he pay a US$300 fine or its equivalent in local currency through the clerk of court by 30 March.

The prosecutor Ms Mandrela Chisiiwa, said the incident occurred on 5 February at a house in Entumbane.

“It was around 3pm when Maphosa confronted Ms Shamiso George about a party she had attended the previous day in Lobengula.

A misunderstanding ensued, and Maphosa demanded to check Ms George’s cellphone,” said Ms Chisiiwa.

She told the court that Maphosa insisted on checking the cellphone, claiming he wanted to confirm her faithfulness.

“When Ms George refused, Maphosa became violent and punched her before using a leather belt to beat her all over her body,” said Ms Chisiiwa.

The court heard that Ms George did not seek medical attention as there were no serious injuries.

In a separate but similar case, a 30-year-old Bulawayo man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting his 33-year-old girlfriend over suspected infidelity.

Charles Gumbo of Pumula South suburb was convicted by Ms Khumalo.

The prosecutor, Ms Chisiiwa said Gumbo confronted Ms Portia Mutakiwa about allegations of unfaithfulness.

“The two had a misunderstanding which escalated, leading to Gumbo assaulting Ms Mutakiwa with a whip and a knobkerrie,” she said.

The court heard that Ms Mutakiwa did not seek medical attention following the assault. Chronicle