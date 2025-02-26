TEACHERS DEMAND US$1 000 PAY

Teachers have made fresh salary demands, saying their conditions of service are now unbearable.

Teachers unions have written to the Government but, to date, have been ignored.

“As such, I want to bring to your attention the need for an urgent meeting for a salary review. May I also bring to your attention that the last salary review meeting happened last year and we are almost done with the first quarter of 2025 without the government showing any signs of convening a meeting to that effect,” Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said in a letter to Labour minister, Edgar Moyo

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) secretary-general Robson Chere said teachers were earning paltry salaries in government.

“As a union, we are worried about the continued payment of salaries which are very paltry, which at Artuz we term ‘dog taxes' and as such we have written to the government several times.

“We have tried to engage the government to address this issue but the government has been dilly-dallying in coming up with a solution to the current crisis that is bedevilling our profession in terms of welfare.

“So we are saying as a union we will speak with the language that our employer understands well, the language of action. We are going to use our constitutional rights in terms of demonstration in line with the issues to do with the strike so that the government addresses these issues urgently.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) secretary-general Godwill Taderera said they were in support of the meeting between the unions and the employer.

“For example, last year, our demand was US$840 and the pre-October 2018, we had reached US$540. And currently, as we speak, through research, we deserve over US$1 000.”

He said Zimta wanted the government to incrementally raise teachers' salaries until they get to least US$840 before breaking to above US$1 000. Newsday