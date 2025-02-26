ITS JUST EXTRA LESSONS : TEACHER ACCUSED OF BEDDING PUPIL

A ST Peter’s Kubatana Industrial Training College teacher was confronted by the mother of a student who accused him of allegedly turning his house into a love nest.

The mother of the student was not happy that Kudakwashe Jongwe took her daughter for shopping before the two went to his house.

The mother of the student told H-Metro that Jongwe had been sexually harassing her daughter.

“Jongwe is unprofessional and he has been harassing my daughter considering his love comments to her.

“In short, he was sexually harassing her and I smelt a rat and refused to sign the trip document.

“He then took her for shopping, although she was not part of the trip. After taking our matter to the principal, he defended him and that angered me.”

Jongwe confirmed to H-Metro that there was an altercation with the mother of one of his students.

“Yes, the parent came here fuming about her daughter,” said Jongwe. “I had included the student on the list of those I was taking to Bulawayo since she is part of the SRC team.

“I took her along with other students to shop for groceries for the trip and that angered the parent. The parent refused to sign and authorise for her to be part of the trip.

“She was quick to accuse me of bedding her daughter and we clashed over such allegations.

“I never turned my house into a brothel as alleged. Instead, the students coming to my house will be attending extra lessons.”He added:”I conduct extra lessons at a house opposite my house.

“I stay with one of my sisters called Vimbai and there is no where I would accommodate students for sexual abuse. Anywhere, come in person and see my principal for clarity,” said Jongwe. H Metro