WE WILL SHOOT ALL STRAY DOGS : BYO COUNCIL

The City of Bulawayo is facing a growing menace of stray dogs and council has resolved to shoot those found roaming the streets.

The last time the local authority conducted an exercise to shoot stray dogs was in 2015.

Dog owners who keep more than two animals in a property less than 2 000 square metres, not fenced or walled and gated and allow the canines to roam outside their premises without restraint, are in violation of the Bulawayo City Council’s Dog Licensing and Control by-laws, council said.

A hedge is not considered sufficient enclosure to keep dogs confined in a property. Dog owners in low density suburbs are allowed to keep not more than four canines while those residing in high density areas can only keep a maximum of two dogs.

In a latest notice, council stated that no person shall keep a dog aged six months or more without a valid license and that all dogs in the city must be vaccinated against rabies. It is also against city by-laws for residents to breed dogs without a licence.

“A dog licence is valid for a year and can be obtained from any City of Bulawayo revenue office upon production of a valid vaccination certificate and payment of a fee of US$24 for a male dog and US$27 for a female dog,” said council.

“Dog owners who no longer need their dogs are advised to surrender them to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).”

Residents who spoke to Chronicle yesterday said stray dogs are a menace in the city, especially in areas where there are tshisanyamas or where cooked food is sold such as at backyard restaurants at shopping centres.

In areas such as KoChigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve suburb where there are five tshisanyamas, stray dogs roam around the place in search for left-over food.

“People come to braai meat while drinking and hanging out at the business centre and throw away left-over food. Some dog owners have stopped feeding their dogs and as such they roam around the shopping centre scavenging for food,” said Mr Michael Ndaba from Luveve.

He said of concern is that some of the stray dogs have not been vaccinated against rabies.

“The fear is that children or even adults might be attacked by dogs that have not been vaccinated against rabies,” he said.

In Mzilikazi, at a popular leisure centre known as KoMadamara, residents also face a similar problem of stray dogs scavenging for left-over food thrown away by imbibers. The joint is frequented by many people especially at weekends.

“There are about five dogs that literally stay at the shopping centre scavenging for food. During weekends people from all over the city come here to braai meat and drink beer and as such there is no shortage of meat and bones for the dogs,” said a vendor Miss Eva Mpala. Chronicle