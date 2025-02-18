THREE WOMEN CHARGED WITH MURDER

Three Mabvuku women, who stay at Babylon Night Club, appeared in court yesterday charged with murder.

Mavis Gambiza, Sharon Tayengwa and Sharon Mufushe were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

The court heard that on Thursday, at around 2am at Babylon Bar, the trio hit Charles Julius several times on the head using a pot and other unknown objects.

They accused Julius of stealing Gambiza’s cellphone.

Gambiza was ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment and was treated then discharged.

However, he died two days later on Saturday. This led to the arrest of the three women. Rufaro Chonzi prosecuted. H Metro