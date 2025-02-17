IMMIGRANT WHO BEAT UP MUM--N-LAW TO BE DEPORTED

A 34-year-old illegal immigrant from Equatorial Guinea, who has been residing in the country since 2014 without a valid permit, has been sentenced to pay a fine of US$100 and is to be deported back to his country.

Angue Benjamin Nchama (34) was convicted of violating the Immigration Act, which prohibits staying in Zimbabwe without a valid visitor’s certificate.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Ernest Muzembe fined the accused US$100 and additionally suspended four months of imprisonment. He ordered that Nchama be deported back to Equatorial Guinea. In passing sentence, Mr Muzembe stated that Nchama did not have a permit to continue residing in Zimbabwe. He added that this was a strict liability offence, meaning that whether Nchama intended to commit the offence did not need to be proved.

Mr Muzembe also noted that Nchama posed a security threat, according to Mr Godfrey Kondo, the Chief Immigration Officer. “His continued presence in Zimbabwe could pose a threat to national security,” he said.

Mr Muzembe further mentioned that Nchama’s girlfriend’s mother had applied for a protection order against him, as he had been violent towards her.

The allegations presented by State prosecutor Mr Mehluli Ndlovu state that Nchama, who was a student at Bulawayo Polytechnic College, migrated to Zimbabwe in September 2014 from Equatorial Guinea through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“The accused’s student permit expired on 17 January 2025 after several extensions. After the expiry of his permit, he failed to renew it and remained in Zimbabwe without a permit,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The matter came to light when Nchama was in Harare on attachment, after being taken to court by his girlfriend’s mother, Ms Gertrude Makwamba, who applied for and obtained a protection order against him.

Ms Makwamba approached the Harare Civil Court seeking the protection order against Nchama, who allegedly blamed and assaulted her for not grooming her daughter properly. She told the court that Nchama accused her of hiring men to sleep with her daughter. Nchama is alleged to have assaulted Ms Makwamba, accusing her of not properly grooming her daughter. Chronicle