TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES

Triple murder suspect Trymore Tore (37) who was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a joint police and community search has been admitted at Karoi District Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Tore stabbed
himself with an okapi knife four times on the chest and twice on the neck after
realising that community members and the police were closing in on him.
Investigations
had led the police to a house in Chikangwe Township, Karoi, but Tore managed to
escape.
He retreated to
his rural home where villagers and the police combed the area for two days.
On February 23
at around 5.45 pm, villagers spotted Tore hiding in a bush about a kilometre
from his homestead.
This led to his
apprehension by villagers and subsequent arrest by the police.
Tore was
initially taken to Chitindiva Clinic where he was treated and admitted before
being transferred to Karoi District Hospital.
He is being
held under armed police guard. Herald
