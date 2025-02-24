TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES

Triple murder suspect Trymore Tore (37) who was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a joint police and community search has been admitted at Karoi District Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Tore stabbed himself with an okapi knife four times on the chest and twice on the neck after realising that community members and the police were closing in on him.

Investigations had led the police to a house in Chikangwe Township, Karoi, but Tore managed to escape.

He retreated to his rural home where villagers and the police combed the area for two days.

On February 23 at around 5.45 pm, villagers spotted Tore hiding in a bush about a kilometre from his homestead.

This led to his apprehension by villagers and subsequent arrest by the police.

Tore was initially taken to Chitindiva Clinic where he was treated and admitted before being transferred to Karoi District Hospital.

He is being held under armed police guard. Herald